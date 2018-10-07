Walker announces his father’s death
MADISON—The Rev. Llewellyn Scott Walker, a retired Baptist preacher and the father of Gov. Scott Walker, has died.
Walker announced in a tweet that his father died Sunday morning.
Llewellyn Walker died following a number of medical issues. As of Saturday evening, the governor tweeted that his father was doing “a bit better” and that his mother was “touched by all of the prayers.”
Walker had canceled events Saturday and Sunday to be with his family.
One dead, one missing after accident
STEVENS POINT—Authorities say one man is dead and another man is missing after their boat capsized near a dam in central Wisconsin.
The Wausau Daily Herald reported the accident happened Saturday morning.
Portage County Patrol Sgt. Jeff Coey said the men’s fishing boat capsized when it was too close to the Wisconsin River’s DuBay Dam.
The body of one man was found about 90 minutes after authorities began the search. The search for the second man continued Sunday.
Foxconn schedules five hiring fairs
MILWAUKEE—Foxconn Technology Group says it will be holding five hiring fairs to recruit job candidates over the next month.
The Taiwan-based electronics company is building a $10 billion manufacturing and research complex in Mount Pleasant and could employ as many as 13,000 people across Wisconsin.
The first fair will be held in Mount Pleasant on Oct. 13, followed by events in Racine on Oct. 21, Green Bay on Oct. 24, Eau Claire on Oct. 27 and Milwaukee on Nov. 2.
