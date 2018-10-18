Man fatally shot; suspect in custody
LISBON—Sheriff’s officials have made an arrest in a fatal shooting in Waukesha County.
A man was killed in the town of Lisbon on Wednesday. Another man is in custody. A neighbor, Gary Pinter, said he has known the victim since he was a young boy. Pinter said the young man had recently graduated from high school and lived with his grandmother.
It was not clear what motivated the shooting.
Police: Oshkosh man died of battery
OSHKOSH—Police say a man found dead in his Oshkosh home last week had been beaten five days before he died.
The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office determined that Steven Mallas, 47, died as a result of complications from that beating on a sidewalk in Oshkosh on Oct. 7.
Police said Thursday a 34-year-old Kaukauna man has been arrested for aggravated battery. The investigation continues.
Therapists visit missing girl’s school
BARRON—The Wisconsin Department of Justice is sending therapists and comfort dogs to help students at the school attended by a girl missing since her parents were fatally shot in their home.
Authorities have been searching for Jayme Closs, 13, since deputies found her parents dead Monday in their home in Barron. They were identified as James and Denise Closs.
Jayme Closs has been ruled out a suspect. Investigators believe she is in danger.
Unemployment rate still below 3%
MADISON—Wisconsin’s unemployment rate notched an eighth straight month under 3 percent, more positive economic news for Gov. Scott Walker with the election just over two weeks away.
The state Department of Workforce Development reported Thursday that Wisconsin’s unemployment rate was 3 percent in September, the same as in August. The state lost 900 private-sector jobs between August and September but was up 35,900 from the previous year.
Prior to last year, Wisconsin’s unemployment rate never dropped below 3 percent. The record was set in April when it dipped to 2.8 percent.
Flooding disaster declaration OK’d
MADISON—President Donald Trump has approved a federal disaster declaration related to flooding and storms across Wisconsin in August and September.
The declaration announced Thursday by the White House makes individuals and businesses in the affected counties eligible for federal disaster assistance. The covered counties are Crawford, Dane, Juneau, La Crosse, Monroe, Richland, Sauk and Vernon.
Gov. Scott Walker’s office said several other counties that had damage are still under review.
Individuals and businesses in the declared counties will soon be able to register with FEMA for disaster assistance.
