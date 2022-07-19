Work-wise, there's nothing better than receiving that first high school football prospectus.
It means the dog days of summer and the slowest two months of the year sports-wise are about over.
So when Brodhead/Juda coach Jim Matthys emailed me his season outlook Monday, it got me thinking what might be in store for 2022.
The season officially begins on August 2 when equipment is handed out and teams can practice for the first time. The first games can be played on Thursday, August 18, but most schools opt to begin the season on Friday, August 19.
Defending SWC champion Brodhead/Juda is one of several area teams that come into the 2022 season with playoff aspirations.
Janesville Craig and Janesville Parker reunite with the Big Eight Conference after spending last season in the Badger Large Conference. The Big Eight becomes an eight-team league with Craig, Parker, Madison East, Madison La Follette, Madison Memorial, Madison West, Middleton and Verona. Sun Prairie East and the new Sun Prairie West move into the Badger Large, while Beloit Memorial switches to the Southern Lakes Conference.
Craig opens the season on August 19 by hosting Oshkosh North at Monterey Stadium, while Parker plays at Burlington that same night.
The Big Eight figures to be down in the talent department with the loss of Sun Prairie, with Middleton and Verona likely the two top teams. Craig, Parker, La Follette, and possibly West, could be in the mix for a playoff berth.
Milton, which hosts Parker in Week 2, now finds itself in a conference that includes not only state powerhouse Waunakee but Sun Prairie East, which was a perennial playoff participant when it was Sun Prairie High School. The Red Hawks graduated a ton of talent from the 2021 team that lost a Division 2 first-round playoff game to Lake Geneva Badger 21-20 last year, but will always remain a factor as long as Rodney Wedig is the coach.
The Rock Valley Conference added Delavan-Darien to its eight-school league but lost Madison Edgewood.
Monroe and Jefferson were the top two teams last season, but Evansville should be much-improved under second-year coach Garth Coats.
Matthys has a wealth of talent back from a team that went 11-1 last season and advanced to a state quarterfinal game in Division 5. The Cardinals open the season with nonconference games against former Rock Valley rivals Edgerton and Evansville.
Badger was the Southern Lakes runner-up last season, and coach Matt Hensler figures to have another strong squad in 2022.
Beloit Turner and Walworth Big Foot both struggled in the Capitol Conference last season, and things don't appear to be getting any easier this season with Edgewood now on board. The Trojans and Chiefs will have their hands full with Columbus, Lodi, Lake Mills and Lakeside Lutheran to go along with Edgewood.
Clinton finished 5-4 last season and just missed a playoff berth coming out of the tough Eastern Suburban Conference.
The Parkview/Albany co-op team went 0-9 last season, and the Vikings will once again have their work cut out for them in a SWAL Conference that features Darlington, Cuba City, Belleville, Lancaster and Mineral Point.
We'll see how the season actually turns out, but it's nice to know that it's right around the corner.
I encourage all area coaches to email me any and all 2022 team information to sports@gazettextra.com.
The Gazette Football Tab, featuring previews of 14 area teams, hits the newsstands on August 18.