JANESVILLE LUTHERAN INVITATIONAL TOURNAMENTFRIDAY'S RESULTSPilgrim, Green Bay (WI) 45, Immanuel, Belvidere (IL) 4. St. Paul, Mt. Prospect (IL) 42, Our Redeemer, Delavan (WI) 24. St. Paul, Bonduel (WI) 53, St. John's, Lombard (IL) 26. St. Paul's, Janesville (WI) 37, Trinity, Roselle (IL) 17. SATURDAY'S RESULTSSt. John's, Lombard (IL) 47, Immanuel, Belvidere (IL) 40. Trinity, Roselle (IL) 31, Our Redeemer, Delavan (WI) 24. Pilgrim, Green Bay (WI) 68, St. Paul, Bonduel (WI) 28. St. Paul's, Janesville (WI) 43, St. Paul, Mt. Prospect (IL) 37 (OT). (Girls Exhibition Game)—Pilgrim, Green Bay (WI) 27, St. Paul's, Janesville (WI) 14. (7th place game)—Immanuel, Belvidere (IL) 42, Our Redeemer, Delavan (WI) 39. (3rd place semi final)—St. Paul, Mt. Prospect (IL) 42, St. John's, Lombard (IL) 33. (3rd place semi final)—St. Paul, Bonduel (WI) 53, Trinity, Roselle (IL) 11. SUNDAY'S RESULTS (5th place game)—St. John's, Lombard (IL) 38, Trinity, Roselle (IL) 16. (3rd place game)—St. Paul, Bonduel (WI) 46, St. Paul, Mt. Prospect (IL) 16. (Championship game)—Pilgrim, Green Bay (WI) 66, St. Paul's, Janesville (WI) 29. CHEERLEADING RESULTS1—St. John's, Lombard (IL); 2—St. Paul's, Janesville (WI); 3—Trinity, Roselle (IL). SPORTSMANSHIP AWARDSt. Paul, Mt. Prospect