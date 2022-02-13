Or displayed, or emailed, or printed—whatever the WIAA’s girls basketball seeding computer was programmed to do Sunday.
Results of the WIAA’s first-ever computer seeding of its girls basketball tournament field came out Sunday afternoon, with all area teams finding their assignments for postseason play—which begins Feb. 22 with regional quarterfinals.
Regional semifinals and finals will follow on Feb. 25 and 26, with sectionals set for March 3 and 5 and the state tournament hitting the Resch Center in Green Bay from March 10 to 12.
Assignments for area teams, with records through Saturday and sectional seedings (or half-sectional seedings for Divisions 2 and smaller):
Division 1
Sectional 4
*** Janesville Craig (15-7, seeded 5th)—Feb. 25, home vs. No. 12 Waukesha South (8-14).
*** Janesville Parker (1-21, 17th)—Feb. 22 at No. 16 Racine Horlick (3-18); winner at No. 1 Wales Kettle Moraine (19-3) on Feb. 25.
*** Lake Geneva Badger (11-11, 11th)—Feb. 25 at No. 11 Kenosha Indian Trail (13-8).
Division 2
Sectional 3B
*** Milton (8-15, 7th) and Delavan-Darien (4-17, 10th)—Feb. 22, Delavan-Darien at Milton; winner at No. 2 Waukesha West (15-7) on Feb. 25.
*** Elkhorn (6-16, 8th)—Feb. 22, home vs. No. 9 Burlington (6-14); winner at No. 1 Union Grove (21-2) on Feb. 25.
Division 3
Sectional 3A
*** Evansville (9-13, 9th)—Feb. 22 at No. 8 Dodgeville (6-16); winner at No. 1 Prairie du Chien (21-1) on Feb. 25.
*** Turner (7-15, 11th)—Feb. 22 at No. 6 Richland Center (14-8); winner at No. 3 Madison Edgewood on Feb. 25.
*** Edgerton (20-2, 2nd) and Clinton (14-8, 7th)—Feb. 22, Clinton at home vs. No. 10 Lodi (5-17); winner at Edgerton on Feb. 25.
Sectional 4B
*** Big Foot (5-16, 8th)—Feb. 22, home vs. Racine St. Catherine’s (5-17); winner at No. 1 Lake Mills (18-4) on Feb. 25.
***Whitewater (5-17, 10th)—Feb. 22 at Milwaukee St. Thomas More (9-13); winner at second-seeded Greendale Martin Luther (16-6) on Feb. 25.
Division 4
Sectional 3B
*** Brodhead (5-17, No. 1)—Feb. 25, home vs. No. 9 Waterloo (8-13) or No. 8 Markesan (13-10).
*** Parkview (9-14, No. 11)—Feb. 22 at No. 6 Marshall (11-9); winner at No. 3 Pardeeville (17-3) on Feb. 25.
