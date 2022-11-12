WHITEWATER -- UW-Stevens Point drove 67 yards in 12 plays and kicked a field goal to take a 3-0 lead with 10:51 left in the first quarter against WIAC co-leader UW-Whitewater on Saturday afternoon.
If you are a Pointers fan, you might want to go to another story at this point.
The Warhawks responded to the Pointers’ score with a two-play, 75-yard drive capped by Jaylon Edmundson’s 66-yard dash up the middle. That was the start of a remarkable 65-point scoring binge in just 20:31 of playing time that led to a 79-10 victory that clinched a share of the WIAC title and the conference’s automatic NCAA Division III playoff berth.
The Warhawks share the title with UW-La Crosse, which beat UW-Platteville 31-10 Saturday. Both the Warhawks and Eagles finished 6-1 in WIAC play. La Crosse also is likely to receive an NCAA Division III at-large bid.
The conference title is the Warhawks’ 39th overall. Whitewater has won or shared the last four WIAC titles and 14 of the past 17 since 2005.
Whitewater coach Kevin Bullis said this title is special since there were six WIAC teams ranked in the top 20 at some point of this season.
“I think all six should be in the playoffs,” Bullis said. “I really do, but obviously that is not going to happen.
Whitewater saved its most lopsided victory for last. The Warhawks rolled up 680 yards of offense, including 523 on the ground.
Edmondson, one of the Warhawks seniors who were honored before the game, finished with 112 yards rushing on just five carries. Four of those were touchdowns.
He was out of the game in the middle of the second quarter.
“You just have to go out there and give it your all,” the senior out of Racine Case High said. “Of course, I wanted to play more, but we still have the playoffs.”
The Warhawks finished with 10 rushing touchdowns
It wasn’t just the seniors that had some fun. Junior Makaio Harn, who entered the game with 18 carries for 66 yards, finished with 122 yareds on 15 carries and two touchdowns.
Senior Preston Strasburg had 107 yards on nine carries at two TDs.
Senior quarterback Evan Lewandowski played just one quarter and completed all five of his passes, including a 51-yard touchdown to Tyler Holte.
The Warhawks will learn their first-round opponent at 4 p.m. Sunday.
They took care of business Saturday.
Now it's playoff time.
UW-WHITEWATER 79, UW-STEVENS POINT 10
UW-Stevens Point;3;0;7;0;--10
UW-Whitewater;37;28;7;7--79
Scoring summary: SP—FG, Victor Ponterio, 30. W—Jaylon Edmonson, 66 run (Jeff Isotalo-McGuire kick). W—Edmondson, 19 run (Isotalo-McGuire kick). W—Tamir Thomas, 9 run (Isotalo-McGuire kick). W—Edmondson, 1 run (Isotalo-McGuire kick). W—Tyler Holte, 51 pass from Evan Lewandowski (Isotalo-McGuire kick). W—Safety, punt snap goes out of end zone. W—Edmondson, 11 run (Isotalo-McGuire kick). W—Makaio Harn, 34 run (Isotalo-McGuire kick). W—Harn, 3 run (Isotalo-McGuire kick). W—Preston Strasburg, 1 run (Isotalo-McGuire kick); SP—Joe Hare, 33 pass from Trey Schroeder (Ponterio kick). W—Strasburg, 38 run (Isotalo-McGuire kick). W—Alijah Maher-Parr, 1 run (Isotalo-McGuire kick).
Statistics: First downs—SP 14, W 28. Rushes-yards—SP 37-44, W 48-523. Yards passing—SP 137, W 121. Passing (comp.-att.-int.)—SP 15-27-1 W 9-12-0. Fumbles-lost—SP 3-1, W 9-12-0. Penalties—SP 2-15, W 3-20.