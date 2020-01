UW-Eau Claire outscored visiting UW-Whitewater 41-30 in the second half to pull out a 66-59 victory in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference men’s basketball opener Saturday.

Junior Equan Ards led the Warhawks with 15 points. James Burks and Bailey Kale each had 11.

Senior Riley Jensen, a Janesville Craig High graduate, made four of six shots to finish with eight points.

Eau Claire is 10-2 overall. Whitewater fell to 5-7.

The Warhawks travel to UW-Stevens Point on Wednesday night.

EAU CLAIRE 66, WHITEWATER 59

Whitewater (59)—Ards, 5-11 5-8 15; Burks, 5-6 1-2 11; Kale, 5-11 0-0 11; Jensen, 4-6 0-0 8; Chislom, 3-5 0-0 6; Martinez, 1-4 0-0 3; Brahm, 1-2 1-4 3; Conaghan, 1-3 0-0 2; Gates, 0-2 0-0 0; Fox, 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 25-50 7-14 59.

Eau Claire (66)—Rabedeaux 10-14 2-4 23; Page 5-12 0-0 13; Brooks 4-6 2-2 11; Kuepers 2-6 3-4 8; Kujawa 2-2 1-2 5; Wacholz 0-0 3-4 3; Voigt 1-1 1-2 3; Reader 0-0 0-0 0; Pannier 0-0 0-0 0; Link 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 24-43 12-18 66.

Whitewater 29 30—59

Eau Claire 25 41—66

3-point goals—Whitewater 2-8 (Martinez, 1-2; Kale, 1-1; Conaghan, 0-2; Gates, 0-1; Burks, 0-1; Ards, 0-1), Eau Claire 6-15 (Page 3-7; Kuepers 1-1; Brooks 1-3; Rabedeaux 1-2; Link 0-2). Rebounds—Whitewater 29 (Ards, Equan 7), Eau Claire 23 (Brooks 4; Voigt 4). Assists—Whitewater 9 Kale, 4), Eau Claire 11 (Rabedeaux 4). Total fouls—Whitewater 18, Eau Claire 17.