UW-Whitewater’s run through the WIAC football conference continued Saturday, including clinching the conference title with two games remaining.
Sophomore running back Alex Peete ran for 154 yards and three touchdowns and nine different Warhawks caught passes in Whitewater’s 40-10 victory over UW-Stout at Menomonie.
The No. 5-ranked Warhawks are 5-0 in the WIAC and 8-0 overall. When UW-Oshkosh lost to UW-Stevens Point on Saturday, Whitewater opened a two-game lead over both the Titans and UW-La Crosse. Whitewater has defeated both teams, giving the Warhawks the tiebreaker and the automatic conference bid into the NCAA Division III playoffs.
Peete scored on runs of 18, 56 and 20 yards as the Warhawks rolled up 553 of total offense.
Ryan Wisniewski added an 81-yard scoring run on an end around.
Stout managed to score a touchdown in the final 16 seconds after kicking a 28-yard field goal near the end of the first half.
Junior linebacker Jacob Erbs led the Warhawks defense with nine tackles and forced a fumble.
Junior defensive back Nate Tranel added seven tackles.
The Warhawks play their final regular-season home game next Saturday when it will be Senior Day, Shriners Day and Military Appreciation Day at Perkins Stadium. Kickoff is at 1 p.m.
WHITEWATER 40, STOUT 10
Whitewater;7;10;10;13—40
Stout;0;3;0;7—10
Scoring summary: W—Alex Peete, 18 run (Wojciech Gasienica kick). W—FG, Gasienca, 29. W—Peete, 56 run (Gasienica kick). S—FG, Drew Pearson, 28. W—Ryan Wisniewski, 81 run (Gasienica kick). W—FG, Gasienica, 28. W—Peete, 20 run (Gasienica kick). W—Ronny Ponick, 5 run (Gasienica kick). S—tyler Seymour, 13 pass from Jay Alston (Pearson kick).
Statistics: First downs—W 20, S 20. Rushes—W 38-352, S 44-133. Yards passing—W 199, S 195. Passes—W 27-14-1, S 32-17-1. Fumbles—W 0-0, S 2-2. Penalties—W 5-51, S 1-14.
