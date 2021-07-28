After eight months of drama and what the Germans might call “sturm-und-drang,” a way forward has apparently been found for Aaron Rodgers to return to the Green Bay Packers for at least one more season.
Rodgers has three years remaining on his contract. Under the deal restructuring currently being worked out, apparently 2023 would be voided, and the Packers would be free to trade Rodgers prior to the 2022 season.
I hope that doesn’t happen, but it’s looking more and more like it will.
Brett Favre didn’t look right in a Jet or Viking uniform … especially that Viking purple. Peyton Manning didn’t look right in Broncos blue and orange, and Rodgers won’t ever look right in anything but Packer green and gold.
But for now, the chips have been pushed to the center of the table for the impending 2021 campaign. And it’s time to roll the dice and see what happens.
Situations like the late-2000s Favre drama and the current Rodgers saga are stark reminders that the NFL is, at its core, a business.
And sometimes, business decisions have to be made. Rodgers’ frustrations with Packers management are well-documented. But at the end of the day, players play, coaches coach, and management manages.
I covered Packers training camps from 2003-05. In 2005, I got to interview Rodgers as he prepared for his first camp as a Packer.
He said all the right things about biding his time, learning from future Hall-of-Famer Favre, and being ready for his chance when it came.
Oh, how the tables have turned. Now Rodgers is the graying, grizzled veteran in the twilight of a Hall of Fame career, and Jordan Love is the eager youngster waiting in the wings.
At the time the Packers drafted Love in the 2020 draft, Rodgers was preparing for his 16th NFL season. It was long since time to start looking for his eventual replacement.
I hope for everyone’s sake Rodgers’ eventual departure from Green Bay is devoid of the angst, agony and turmoil of the Packers’ breakup with Favre.
But for the next six months or more, the Packers and Rodgers will find themselves mired in the professional football equivalent of a relationship on life support, just waiting for the plug to be pulled.
Many of us can relate to this: That beyond-awkward stage when it’s over, but you’re stuck with each other for the foreseeable future due to circumstances beyond both your control–typically related to finances.
You co-exist, try to keep the peace … and head for the hills at the earliest possible opportunity.
Hopefully, as time goes by, the initial hurt of the breakup eases, and memories of the good times emerge. Smiles begin to compete with the tears, and maybe even replace them.
And Packer fans will have much to savor when it comes to the Rodgers era: A Super Bowl championship, for one. And many thrilling moments both on the frozen tundra of Lambeau Field and elsewhere.
For now, however, a new season beckons. Packer fans should focus on that for now. Everything else will take care of itself down the road.
David Vantress is sports editor of the Janesville Gazette. Contact him at 755-8248, or by email at dvantress@gazettextra.com. Follow him on Twitter at @journodave1966.