Janesville, WI (53545)

Today

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Thunder is possible early. Low 41F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Thunder is possible early. Low 41F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.