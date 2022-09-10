WHITEWATER

To their right were 14,000 fans packed in the stands of Perkins Stadium.

JVG_220912_WARHAWKS03.jpg
UW-Whitewater’s Steven Hein pulls in a 20-yard completion during the first half of their game against Mary Hardin-Baylor at Perkins Stadium in Whitewater on Saturday.
JVG_220912_WARHAWKS04.jpg
UW-Whitewater’s Zach Sherman is brought down by a several Mary Hardin-Baylor defensive players during the first half of their game at Perkins Stadium in Whitewater on Saturday.
JVG_220912_WARHAWKS08.jpg
UW-Whitewater’s Tyler Holte celebrates after a touchdown reception during their game against Mary Hardin-Baylor at Perkins Stadium in Whitewater on Saturday.
JVG_220912_WARHAWKS09.jpg
Perkins Stadium in Whitewater hosted a crowd of 14,000-plus for UW-Whitewater's game against Mary Hardin-Baylor. The Warhawks and Crusaders are perennial powers in NCAA Division III football.
