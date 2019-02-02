The UW-Whitewater women’s basketball team will roll into its critical game against WIAC-leading Oshkosh on Monday night with a five-game winning streak.
The Warhawks used another double-double by senior forward Olivia Freckmann to down visiting Eau Cliare 68-55 on Saturday afternoon.
Whitewater (13-7, 6-3 in WIAC) will play a makeup game at home against league-leading Oshkosh (18-2, 8-1) at 7 p.m. Monday at Kachel Gymnasium. The game was postponed last Wednesday due to the bitterly cold conditions.
Whitewater handed the Titans their only conference loss of the season 49-47 in Oshkosh on Jan. 16.
That was the start of the five-game winning streak, and Freckmann is a major reason for the Warhawks’ recent success. She has four straight double-doubles, including Saturday’s 15-point, 16-rebound performance.
Junior guard Becky Raeder added 14 points and seven rebounds.
Camri Conley and Emily Schumacher each contributed 12 points.
WHITEWATER 68, EAU CLAIRE 55
Eau Claire (55)—Dunathan 5-12 4-4 14; Bakken 6-11 1-2 14; Essen 3-12 4-8 10; Hoeppner 3-11 0-0 7; Donahue 2-3 0-0 6; Hazuga 1-3 0-0 2; Harris 1-4 0-0 2; Carver 0-1 0-0 0; Clayton 0-1 0-0 0; Gierczak 0-2 0-0 0. Totals: 21-60 9-14 55.
Whitewater (68)—Freckmann 6-14 3-4 15; Raeder 4-12 6-7 14; E. Schumacher 4-10 0-0 12; Conley 3-5 6-7 12; Corcoran 3-5 0-0 8; S. Schumacher, 2-6 2-4 6; Deichl 0-3 1-2 1; Taylor 0-0 0-0 0; Vainisi 0-0 0-0 0; Kieres 0-0 0-0 0; R. Schumacher 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 22-55 18-24 68.
Eau Claire 14 14 11 16—55
Whitewater 19 16 16 17—68
Three-point goals—Eau Claire 4-15 (Donahue 2-3; Bakken 1-3; Hoeppner 1-4; Gierczak 0-1; Dunathan 0-4), Whitewater 6-16 (E. Schumacher 4-8; Corcoran, 2-4; Deichl 0-1; Raeder 0-3). Rebounds—Eau Claire 27 (Hoeppner 10), Whitewater 37 (Freckmann 16). Assists—Eau Claire 12 Dunathan 6), Whitewater 12 (S. Schumacher 4). Total fouls—Eau Claire 17, Whitewater 12.
