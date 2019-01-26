Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference teams don’t want to play UW-Whitewater now.

First-place UW-Oshkosh is up next.

The Warhawks continued to be giant killers, beating second-place UW-La Crosse 55-53 on the Eagles’ court Saturday.

Whitewater, which lost to the Eagles 60-49 on Jan. 12 at Kachel Gymnasium, has won four straight games since, including beating the first-place Titans at Oshkosh on January 16.

The Warhawks led the No. 22-ranked Eagles most of the game. The visitors led 30-22 at halftime, and 43-35 going into the fourth quarter. Whitewater led 48-37 with 9:05 left before the home team made its final push.

La Crosse cut the Whitewater advantage to a point at 54-53 with 12 seconds left on Emma Gamoke’s 3-point basket. The Eagles fouled Becky Raeder, who hit one of two free throws, setting up La Crosse’s final possession.

Dani Craig’s 3-point shot that would have won it for the Eagles missed at the buzzer.

Whitewater’s Olivia Freckmann recorded a double-double with 10 points and 14 rebounds.

Emily Schumacher led the Warhawks with 14 points.

Janesville Craig High graduate Delaney Schoenenberger led the Eagles in scoring with 15 points, including a 3-pointer. The junior is the third-leading scorer on her team with a 10.3 average.

The Warhawks (5-3 in the conference, 12-7) overall moved into the second-place tie with La Crosse, two games behind Oshkosh. The Titans come to Kachel Gymnasium on Wednesday for a 7 p.m. matchup.

WHITEWATER 55, LA CROSSE 53

Whitewater (55)—E. Schumacher, 6-0-14; Freckmann, 3-4-10; Conley, 3-3-9; Raeder, 3-1-8; S.Schumacher, 1-3-5; Deichl, 1-2-4; Corcoran, 1-0-3; Taylor, 1-0-2. Totals: 19-13-55.

La Crosse (53)—Schoenenberger, 7-0-15; Gamoke, 4-0-10; Craig, 4-0-9; Higgins, 2-0-4; Coulthart, 1-0-2; Leis, 2-0-4; Emerson, 0-2-2; Jackoyo, 0-2-2; Peerson, 1-0-2; O’Brien, 1-0-2; Kramer, 0-1-1. Totals: 22-5-53.

Whitewater 13 17 13 12—55

La Crosse 11 11 13 18—53

Three-point goals—Whitewater 4 (E. Schumacher 2, Raeder, Cocoran), La Crosse 4 (Schoenenberger, Ganoke 2, Craig). Rebounds—Whitewater 45 (Freckmann 14), La Crosse 34 (Ganoke, Craig, 5 each). Assists—Whitewater 10 (Conley 4), La Crosse 8 (Jackogo 3). Free throws missed—Whitewater 11, La Crosse 3. Total fouls—Whitewater 12, La Crosse 18.