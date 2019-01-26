Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference teams don’t want to play UW-Whitewater now.
First-place UW-Oshkosh is up next.
The Warhawks continued to be giant killers, beating second-place UW-La Crosse 55-53 on the Eagles’ court Saturday.
Whitewater, which lost to the Eagles 60-49 on Jan. 12 at Kachel Gymnasium, has won four straight games since, including beating the first-place Titans at Oshkosh on January 16.
The Warhawks led the No. 22-ranked Eagles most of the game. The visitors led 30-22 at halftime, and 43-35 going into the fourth quarter. Whitewater led 48-37 with 9:05 left before the home team made its final push.
La Crosse cut the Whitewater advantage to a point at 54-53 with 12 seconds left on Emma Gamoke’s 3-point basket. The Eagles fouled Becky Raeder, who hit one of two free throws, setting up La Crosse’s final possession.
Dani Craig’s 3-point shot that would have won it for the Eagles missed at the buzzer.
Whitewater’s Olivia Freckmann recorded a double-double with 10 points and 14 rebounds.
Emily Schumacher led the Warhawks with 14 points.
Janesville Craig High graduate Delaney Schoenenberger led the Eagles in scoring with 15 points, including a 3-pointer. The junior is the third-leading scorer on her team with a 10.3 average.
The Warhawks (5-3 in the conference, 12-7) overall moved into the second-place tie with La Crosse, two games behind Oshkosh. The Titans come to Kachel Gymnasium on Wednesday for a 7 p.m. matchup.
WHITEWATER 55, LA CROSSE 53
Whitewater (55)—E. Schumacher, 6-0-14; Freckmann, 3-4-10; Conley, 3-3-9; Raeder, 3-1-8; S.Schumacher, 1-3-5; Deichl, 1-2-4; Corcoran, 1-0-3; Taylor, 1-0-2. Totals: 19-13-55.
La Crosse (53)—Schoenenberger, 7-0-15; Gamoke, 4-0-10; Craig, 4-0-9; Higgins, 2-0-4; Coulthart, 1-0-2; Leis, 2-0-4; Emerson, 0-2-2; Jackoyo, 0-2-2; Peerson, 1-0-2; O’Brien, 1-0-2; Kramer, 0-1-1. Totals: 22-5-53.
Whitewater 13 17 13 12—55
La Crosse 11 11 13 18—53
Three-point goals—Whitewater 4 (E. Schumacher 2, Raeder, Cocoran), La Crosse 4 (Schoenenberger, Ganoke 2, Craig). Rebounds—Whitewater 45 (Freckmann 14), La Crosse 34 (Ganoke, Craig, 5 each). Assists—Whitewater 10 (Conley 4), La Crosse 8 (Jackogo 3). Free throws missed—Whitewater 11, La Crosse 3. Total fouls—Whitewater 12, La Crosse 18.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse