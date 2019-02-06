The UW-Whitewater women’s basketball team continues its hot streak behind the scoring of Olivia Freckmann.

Freckmann scored a career-high 27 points on 13-of-16 shooting and the Warhawks won at Stevens Point 70-58 on Wednesday night.

Whitewater has won seven games in a row and remained one game behind WIAC-leading UW-Oshkosh with an 8-3 record. Whitewater is 15-7 overall.

Freckmann also grabbed six rebounds.

Emily Schumacher added 17 points in the win.

A trio of area high school graduates contributed for the Pointers.

Sophomore Kellan Schmidt, a Edgerton High graduatre, scored 12 points on 6-of-10 shooting.

Bailee Collins, a sophomore out of Milton High, added 10 points. Erin Nyhus, a freshman from Brodhead, scored two points on a field goal.

Whitewater hosts UW-Stout at 3 p.m. Saturday at Kachel Gymnasium. It will be Senior Day, with Whitewater High graduate Sarah Schumacher among the Warhawks to be honored.

WHITEWATER 70, STEVENS POINT 58

Whitewater (70)—Freckmann, 7-11 13-16 27; E. Schumacher, 7-13 0-0 17; Raeder, 3-11 0-2 6; S. Schumacher, 3-3 0-0 6; Taylor, 2-5 1-2 5; Conley, 2-7 1-2 5; Corcoran, 1-3 1-2 4. Totals 25-53 16-24 70.

Stevens Point (58)—Schmidt 6-10 0-0 12; Greenheck, 4-7 2-2 11; Collins, 3-5 4-4 10; Baehman, 4-13 0-0 8; Geier, 2-5 2-2 7; Cerrato, 2-12 1-2 6; Nyhus, 1-1 0-0 2; Moran, 0-0 2-2 2; Ellis, 0-1 0-0 0; Broberg 0-0 0-0 0; Slowik, 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 22-55 11-12 58.

Whitewater 18 22 19 11—70

Stevens Point 16 16 11 15—58

Three-point goals—Whitewater 4-10 (E. Schumacher, 3-6; Corcoran, 1-2; Raeder, 0-2), Stevens Point 3-15 (Geier 1-1; Cerrato 1-5; Greenheck 1-2; Ellis 0-1; Slowik 0-1; Baehman 0-4; Collins 0-1). Fouled out—Schmidt, Collins. Rebounds—Whitewater 34 (Taylor, 11), Stevens Point 33 (Greenheck 6). Assists—Whitewater 15 (Taylor, 4), Stevens Point 12 (Greenheck 4). Total fouls—Whitewater 14, Stevens Point 22.

