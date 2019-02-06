The UW-Whitewater women’s basketball team continues its hot streak behind the scoring of Olivia Freckmann.
Freckmann scored a career-high 27 points on 13-of-16 shooting and the Warhawks won at Stevens Point 70-58 on Wednesday night.
Whitewater has won seven games in a row and remained one game behind WIAC-leading UW-Oshkosh with an 8-3 record. Whitewater is 15-7 overall.
Freckmann also grabbed six rebounds.
Emily Schumacher added 17 points in the win.
A trio of area high school graduates contributed for the Pointers.
Sophomore Kellan Schmidt, a Edgerton High graduatre, scored 12 points on 6-of-10 shooting.
Bailee Collins, a sophomore out of Milton High, added 10 points. Erin Nyhus, a freshman from Brodhead, scored two points on a field goal.
Whitewater hosts UW-Stout at 3 p.m. Saturday at Kachel Gymnasium. It will be Senior Day, with Whitewater High graduate Sarah Schumacher among the Warhawks to be honored.
WHITEWATER 70, STEVENS POINT 58
Whitewater (70)—Freckmann, 7-11 13-16 27; E. Schumacher, 7-13 0-0 17; Raeder, 3-11 0-2 6; S. Schumacher, 3-3 0-0 6; Taylor, 2-5 1-2 5; Conley, 2-7 1-2 5; Corcoran, 1-3 1-2 4. Totals 25-53 16-24 70.
Stevens Point (58)—Schmidt 6-10 0-0 12; Greenheck, 4-7 2-2 11; Collins, 3-5 4-4 10; Baehman, 4-13 0-0 8; Geier, 2-5 2-2 7; Cerrato, 2-12 1-2 6; Nyhus, 1-1 0-0 2; Moran, 0-0 2-2 2; Ellis, 0-1 0-0 0; Broberg 0-0 0-0 0; Slowik, 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 22-55 11-12 58.
Whitewater 18 22 19 11—70
Stevens Point 16 16 11 15—58
Three-point goals—Whitewater 4-10 (E. Schumacher, 3-6; Corcoran, 1-2; Raeder, 0-2), Stevens Point 3-15 (Geier 1-1; Cerrato 1-5; Greenheck 1-2; Ellis 0-1; Slowik 0-1; Baehman 0-4; Collins 0-1). Fouled out—Schmidt, Collins. Rebounds—Whitewater 34 (Taylor, 11), Stevens Point 33 (Greenheck 6). Assists—Whitewater 15 (Taylor, 4), Stevens Point 12 (Greenheck 4). Total fouls—Whitewater 14, Stevens Point 22.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse