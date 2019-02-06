UW-Whitewater shot 31.5 percent from the floor and managed only 20 first-half points and lost to visiting UW-Stevens Points 65-47 in a WIAC men’s basketball game Wednesday night at Kachel Gym.

The loss was the fourth in a row for the Warhawks and dropped them to 3-8 in the WIAC and 14-8 overall.

Whitewater scored the first four points of the game, but then the visitors ran off 16 straight points to take control of the game. Stevens Point led 36-20 and built its biggest lead of the game to 23 with 11:15 left.

Whitewater’s Derek Rongstad scored a team-high 10 points.

Janesville Craig High graduate Riley Jensen scored nine points, including two dunks, and grabbed a team-high eight rebounds.

The Warhawks play their final regular-season road game Saturday at UW-Stout. Tipoff in Menomonie is 3 p.m.

STEVENS POINT 65, WHITEWATER 47

Stevens Point (65)—Fredrickson, 6-8 0-0 15; Dodge, 4-6 3-3 14; Knez, 3-3 0-0 8; Bublitz, 3-8 0-0 6; Tauber, 3-6 0-0 6; Mootz, 1-1 3-3 5; Ehrke, 1-3 1-1 3; Spray, 1-4 1-2 3; Songolo, 1-1 0-0 3; O’Heron, 1-6 0-0 2; Timmerman, 0-1 0-0 0; Koerner, 0-3 0-0 0; Wagner, 0-0 0-0 0; Nelson, 0-1 0-0 0; Mootz 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 24-51 8-9 65.

Whitewater (47)—Rongstad, 4-9 0-0 10; Jensen, 3-5 3-4 9; Brown Jr., 2-11 4-4 8; Brahm, 2-3 0-0 4; Schumacher, 1-1 1-3 3; Kingsley, 1-3 0-0 3; Menke, 1-6 0-0 3; Pfeifer, 1-7 0-1 3; Sachs, 1-4 0-0 2; Grintjes, 1-1 0-0 2; Brown, 0-1 0-0 0; Fox, 0-2 0-0 0; Bressler, 0-0 0-0 0; Spicer Jr., 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 17-54 8-12 47.

Stevens Point 36 29—65

Whitewater 20 27—47

Three-point goals—Stevens Point 9-20 (Dodge 3-5; Fredrickson 3-5; Knez 2-2; Songolo 1-1; Ehrke 0-1; Spray 0-1; O’Heron 0-1; Koerner 0-1; Tauber 0-1; Bublitz 0-2), Whitewater 5-21 (Rongstad 2-7; Menke 1-5; Kingsley 1-3; Pfeifer 1-4; Fox, 0-1; Brown Jr. 0-1). Rebounds—Stevens Point 29 (Ehrke 7), Whitewater 32 (Jensen 8). Assists—Stevens Point 12 (Bublitz 4), Whitewater 10 (Pfeifer 3). Total fouls—Stevens Point 15, Whitewater 13.

