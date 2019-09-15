Ron Barefield and his grandson, Gavin, holding up the caught crappies.
Two elders, one youngster, make for an enjoyable fishing experience
- By Ted Peck Special to The Gazette
-
Sections
-
Sep 15Edgerton Conservation Club
-
Sep 15Chazen Museum of Art
-
Sep 15Salvation Army Community Center
-
Sep 15Nature's Touch Garden Center
-
Sep 15Evergreen Golf Course
The Latest
- Thiessen: CNN tries to blame Trump for the Obama administration's leaks
- Parker: Trump won -- again
- Two elders, one youngster, make for an enjoyable fishing experience
- Jets give up four goals in third period in loss to Chippewa
- La Follette's balanced attack sends Parker football to its 20th straight loss
- Public record for Sept. 15, 2019
- Boys soccer: Delavan-Darien wins three times Saturday to top Milton Invite
- Volleyball: Milton defeats hosts in title match to win Parker Invite
- UW-Whitewater football grinds out 20-10 road win over Concordia-Moorhead
- Dragons on the Rock: Janesville has fun, fundraising day on the river
Most Popular
Articles
- Janesville couple robbed in home invasion
- Bees thought to have led to bulldozer death
- Edgerton man dies after being run over by bulldozer
- Name of man killed in Milton crash released
- Evansville woman dies, 5-year-old critically injured in crash Monday
- Former ‘sexually violent person’ to be released to rural address
- Brandon R. Clift
- Janesville company to start commercial CBD oil production
- Rock County Board hears from family of dead teen
- Derek Lee Garber
Images
Videos
Collections
- Beloit Turner welcomes Evansville for Week 4 Rock Valley football game
- Milton earns key football win over Monona Grove
- UW-Whitewater opens football season against Dubuque
- Parker volleyball sweeps Craig
- Evansville defeats Jefferson 40-8
- New Cobblestone Hotel in downtown Janesville
- Walworth County Fair
- LaborFest Parade 2019
- Craig defeats Parker 27-7
- Wisconsin State Open in Lake Geneva