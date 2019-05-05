If we aren’t experiencing the worst opening weekend of the general fishing season in this century, 2019 will certainly make the worst 20 list so far.

Opening day has always been about finding a place with the best fishing and fewest people. For years, my philosophy has been to seek a destination not subject to closed-season restrictions, rationalizing folks who have been beating this water to death will be fishing somewhere else—just because they can.

The ultimate escape is chasing trout on a small stream somewhere in Wisconsin. Mother Nature put the ki-bosh on this plan with almost daily rains this past week roiling essentially every stream. My plan this year was visiting a couple of sweet little streams in Grant County.

These streams eventually run into the Mississippi, like almost 2/3 of all flowing water in the lower 48 states. Not that the Miss needs the input this Spring, The Father of Waters went from ice out to flood stage in just 36 hours west of here in mid-March and is still at flood stage as we move into May.

Water levels are somewhere between high and ridiculous on just about every waterbody in the southern part of the state, with ice still covering or just coming off many lakes in the north country. It would be easy to go on a climate-change rant at this point, with this year’s Mississippi River flood ranking in the 10 worst Mississippi River floods of all time.

The worst was back in 1965, bringing a lifetime memory of filling sandbags and gigging carp for 36 hours straight. The next record after that was in 1993, with bad ones in 2001 and 2011 the only flood events cresting higher than the one Mid-America is experiencing this year.

President Rutherford B. Hayes put us on the river road to modern disaster when he signed a law mandating the Corps of Engineers maintain a four-foot channel on the “Miss” back in 1878. Channel depth was bumped to nine feet in 1930 to allow river commerce to compete with railroads.

Then came the Great Depression, when putting Americans to work trumped environmental concerns when construction of 33 massive lock-and-dam systems changed this natural wonder forever. Over the past 50 years, siltation from agricultural runoff and the mandate of maintaining a nine-foot channel has filled in once deep backwaters in the flood plain.

This is why we’re seeing more frequent major floods on the Mississippi, with subsequent flooding here on the Rock and other southern Wisconsin waters. Nature’s plumbing is backed up, and we caused the problem.

America has always been a country of grandiose plans and unintended consequences. One consequence is a surly mood stemming from a busted trip to Grant County, Wisconsin’s far named after that president from that state just south of there who was responsible for stocking carp across America so pioneers would have fish to eat.

Smart move.

Even if fishing is a waste of time, you can usually find something to do in the outdoors.

There are a lot of dead elm trees in the rolling hills of Grant County. Morels—at least the little gray guys—are starting to pop up in sunny areas with northern exposure.

Next Sunday is Mother’s Day, the unofficial benchmark that prime-time mushroom hunting is at hand.

With all the rain this past week it should be a banner year for these flavorful fungi with a good chance this spring will make the top-20 list for best mushroom hunting years of the century.