The muskie is Wisconsin’s state fish.
Surveys say the walleye is our state’s most sought after fish. But Cheeseland fishers have a secret passion for yellow perch so extreme that they won’t tell the truth about how much we love chasing them.
Perch hotspots don’t remain secret for long. When we find those ringed devils we chase them with a vengeance—often to the point of overharvest.
Right now, Lake Winnebago and the Mississippi River are on the perch jerker’s radar. Both are huge, complex fisheries which can handle a fair amount of pressure. But right now perch are in the active prespawn mode. They are both easy and vulnerable.
Perch in the Rock River system are even more vulnerable because the lion’s share of jumbo ringers is concentrated in Lake Koshkonong. Ice fishers put some honest foot-long beauties in the bucket this past winter.
An extensive DNR survey conducted in 2018 indicates last winter’s jumbos are the dominant year class in the Rock River system, with another huge bunch of fish more than 10 inches long getting ready to spawn right now.
According to the 2018 data, the average size of perch sampled was about 9 inches. These are the big gals going home with folks right now.
More than one-third of a female perch’s body weight is in eggs. Although perch eggs rate right up there with walleye cheeks as haute cuisine, most folks put both of these delicacies in the trash when cleaning fish.
Male perch don’t grow as “fat” as females. But if we’re talking percentage of meat per fish, a 10-inch male has as much meat as a foot-long female. Harvesting males has little impact on the future of the fishery. When you hold a fat female, the future of the perch fishery is truly in your hands.
One of my biggest regrets is keeping a half-dozen big female walleyes out of Koshkonong in the winter of 1988. What a winter! We all believed the Rock River system had turned the corner and our backyard fishery had arrived as a statewide walleye destination.
We were wrong!
It has taken 35 years of intelligent fisheries management to bring the Rock River system to a point where we have a truly great walleye fishery.
If we can show a modicum of restraint in perch harvest over the next couple of years, “Kosh” can become a perch destination, too.
Nothing—absolutely nothing—beats beer-battered perch. Six fish is enough to feed me and the “admiral.” I’m not going to keep a single obviously female perch from “Kosh” this spring. You can call it the guilt of ’88.
My favorite spots are in Lautz Bay. There are lots of perch swimming there right now.
If we can just let those “fat bottom gals” go this year, the future of our backyard perch fishery is bright, indeed.