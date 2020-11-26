For decades my wife and I literally would go over the river and through the woods to Grandma’s house for Thanksgiving.
Several years ago, Grandma’s house was sold. She has since moved from assisted living into a nursing home where face-to-face meetings have glass and masks between our loved one and us.
For years, Thanksgiving afternoon was time for a couple of short family deer drives after a tryptophan-induced after-dinner nap. We didn’t get together this year because of government restrictions enacted due to a bogeyman bug.
My bride of 49 years insisted I either go duck hunting or fishing. We have been joyfully compatible since tying the knot back in ’71. Fortunately this knot has always been a sheepshank instead of a bowline, easy to adjust but still secure.
Since there won’t be too many days tickling 50 degrees for the remainder of 2020, fishing was the obvious choice. Fishing is much less labor intensive than hunting ducks when your only companion is a dog.
I won’t pick up a gun again until Monday when late muzzleloader season kicks in. Honestly, deer drives have always been a study in mixed emotions. The camaraderie is great, but even a heavy horned, outside-the-ears 10-pointer is simply a quarry that had a very bad day.
Solo trips to the woods with a smokepole or stick-n-string have infinitely greater potential for a hunt to go sideways, often due to operator error when your single ticket to the dance gets carried off by a tailwind before you can seal the deal. That’s OK.
The outdoors is now the solitary place where an individual can still smell and taste American freedom. Should you be out there and lose these senses, returning to the rat race and having a swab jammed up your nose is probably a good idea.
Several weeks ago, I came down with a low-grade fever and incapacitating chills. My health care provider insisted on a COVID test before coming in for the annual physical. Wheeling into the parking lot of the test facility felt like I had stumbled on to the set of the Walking Dead.
About 20 persons were milling around looking at their smart phones, all wearing masks, waiting to be called inside to experience the cotton-tipped ramrod. The next day my MD told me the test was negative, chills and fever were likely due to spending every minute of daylight the previous day out on the Mississippi River in sub-freezing temperatures.
News of negative test results is something to be thankful for. Honestly, part of the psyche hoped for positive test results and the opportunity to tussle with the bat disease head on, come what may.
There were a number of things to be thankful for when my wife and I sat down to savor Marie Callender pot pies yesterday. At the top of my list are thanks for a tremendous mate and two squared-away adult daughters.
Close behind is thanks for choosing to live in the country. The nearest gallon of gas or milk is about four miles away in a small town—where folks live lives of quiet desperation, the only salvation knowing they can head a mile or so in any direction, rip of their mask and breathe free.
There used to be plenty of open space along the Highway 51 corridor between the state line and Madison. Most of this ground has been gobbled up by humanity, bringing with it the restrictions of a civilized society.
Back in ’73, I harvested 73 wild ringnecks, most of them cackling skyward within a mile of town.
There was ample parking at any boat ramp, even on the weekend. My, how times have changed! Yesterday was America’s first virtual Thanksgiving. Christmas is less than one month away. Popular stocking stuffers will likely be little bottles of hand sanitizer and six-packs of M-95 masks.
In just nine months America has morphed from the Land of the Free into a virtual society in which Big Tech driven by the whisper of Big Corporations dictates reality.
Thank God, I’m a country boy.
Ted Peck, a certified Merchant Marine captain, is an outdoors columnist for The Gazette. Email him at tedpecK@acegroup.cc.