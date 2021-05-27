The Janesville Recreation Division, the Blackhawk Musky Club, and It’s A Keeper Bait & Tackle will conduct the “Take a Kid Fishing Derby” on Saturday, June 5, at Traxler Park Lagoon.
The family event will take place from 9 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Prize winners will be announced after the fishing portion.
Young anglers can compete in a casting and biggest fish contests and minnow races and get their picture taken with any fish caught. Several other events are planned.
Participants should bring their own rod, reel and bait.
Youngsters can register online at www.janesville.wi.gov/TAKFDform or in person at the Recreation Division office at 18 N. Jackson St., or at It’s A Keeper Bait & Tackle, 815 S. Washington St., in Janesville.
Registration deadline is Monday.
COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place for this event and are subject to change at the time of the program.
Contact the Recreation Division at 608-755-3030 for more information.