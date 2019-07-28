Wisconsin’s fish haven’t changed that much during the past thousand years.

But lure-makers come out with a hot new lure every year or so, which eventually finds its way into just about every angler’s tackle box.

This is especially true in the ever-changing world of soft plastics. Remember the old Crème worm? It was purple and came pre-rigged with a molded in crawler harness, a couple beads and a little propeller on the nose.

Chuck Mercaitis of Loves Park, Illinois, is credited with designing “Chuck’s worm” back in about 1972. This was also pre-rigged, raspberry scented and available in a rainbow of color combinations. Bass couldn’t resist the corkscrew action of this lure coming through the water.

The “no-brainer” effectiveness of this bait goaded “respectable” anglers to tuck this lure away, pulling it out of hiding only when other fishers with a high opinion of themselves were not in the boat. There are a few of these somewhere in my Lund, probably left behind by a fishing buddy or guided client.

Tube jigs, Mister Twisters, Chompers, Senkos and others have all had their seasons in the slough. All of these lures still catch fish. But this is the season of the swimbait.

The swimbait is the 2019 counterpart of Chuck’s worm. Pretty much all you have to do is cast it over weeds, reel it in and set the hook.

Those who consider themselves “professional” add a few twitches, pauses, drops and wrist snaps to further animate this lure before calmly ordering their buddy to get the net.

Swimbaits have been around for several years. They are available in several sizes, lure configurations and colors. Why is 2019 the season of the swimbait?

I believe the universally high water table across the Midwest has a lot to do with swimbait popularity this year.

“No wake” restrictions have been in place on some lakes since the ice went out to prevent further erosion of lake shore lawns. Weed growth continues far out into many lakes, topping out just below the surface—perfect conditions for fishing a swimbait.

Lure cost is another reason for swimbait popularity.

The basic Rapala is now about eight bucks. The average Mepps spinner will cost you a fiver.

Both of these lures have been around since the birth of modern sportfishing shortly after World War II. Many from the Greatest Generation gave up arms and legs to keep America free. Allegorically speaking, this is roughly the cost of a Rapala or Mepps today.

The average swimbait checks in at about two bucks per copy. Those folks mad at their money can find lures costing five times that much.

My go-to swimbait is the Kalin Sizmic Shad in Tennessee Shad pattern. Right now the 3.8-inch size seems to work best because this is approximately the size of baitfish the bigger fish are eating.

There are an infinite number of swimbait hooks available. Northland Tackle came out with their “Weed Wedge” hook this year. The Weed Wedge has just a little weight distributed along the hook’s shank, creating the perfect keel with a little corkscrew length of wire to hold the sizmic shad’s nose in place.

Poke the point of the hook into the Sizmic Shad’s body just over an inch back and you have a totally weedless lure that really, really works!

This swimbait catches bass, walleye and the occasional slab crappie with an identity crisis.

But wait! It also catches northern pike. Sometimes these toothy snot-rockets garwoofle the bait so deep they bite right through your line, giving you the opportunity to tie on another swimbait and experience the thrill again!

Experience teaches the wisdom of always buying at least two of any lure you think might catch fish, in case one gets lost in combat.

If the lure is still on your line after putting on a clinic for a fishing buddy, you have the option of selling the extra lure for a king’s ransom to spread the joy.

This is why you should buy six swimbaits—or maybe a dozen.