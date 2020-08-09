A pair of pitchers that were not figured to be on the mound this weekend, and McCauley Cox’s bat helped the Milton Junction Pub Raptors registered a split in two Rock River League baseball games.
The Raptors began the weekend with a 12-4 loss at Johnson Creek on Friday night.
Milton gained the split with a 16-11 victory at Farmington on Sunday afternoon.
The Raptors were the home team at Johnson Creek because they were the scheduled home team, but Schilberg Park is still off limits due to Rock County coronavirus limitations. That didn’t help the Raptors, who fell behind 9-1 after three innings.
“Sometimes we play really well up there, and sometimes we don’t,” Raptors manager Doug Welch said. “We fell behind and it was tough coming back.”
Jake Raisbeck went 3-for-4 with a double to lead the Raptors’ nine-hit attack.
Then the Raptors had their second wild Sunday afternoon game in a row, pounding out 16 hits at Farmington.
The teams combined for 27 runs, 27 hits and six errors.
T.J. Klawitter was called out of semi-retirement to start the game. He lasted until the fifth inning.
“We didn’t play real well behind him,” Welch said.
After two pitchers were used in the fifth, Welch turned to Sam McCann, who had taken a line drive off his forearm last weekend at Watertown.
“Sam toughed it out,” Welch said. “He saved the game for us.”
After being down 9-4 after five innings, the Raptors’ bats came alive, scoring 12 runs in the final four innings.
McCann pitched through the seventh inning and then Dave Sagitis closed out the game.
“Sagi just rejoined the team the last three weeks,” Welch said. “He’s been a godsend in the outfield, and today he came in and gave up just one run in the last two innings. Sam and Sagi shut them down, and we really came back.”
Cox led the offensive side of the comeback. He drove in five runs in the final three innings.
Cox started the rally with a solo homer in the seventh.
“That one is still probably going,” Welch said. “Farmington is on the intersection of (country roads) B and D, and he hit it way over D.”
Cox added a two run double in the eight and a two-run single in the ninth.
Milton (4-3) plays at Clyman next Sunday at 1:30 p.m.
(Result Friday)
JOHNSON CREEK 12, MILTON 4
Johnson Creek;144;001;101_12:11:2
Milton;100;020;100—4;9;3
Sean McCann, Drew Freitag (8) and Jake Raisbeck.
Milton leading hitters—Jake Raisbeck 3x4. 2B—McCauley Cox, Jake Raisebeck, Dave Sagitis.
SO—Se. McCann 8, Freitag 3. BB—McCann 6, Freitag 2.
(Result Sunday)
MILTON 16, FARMINGTON 11
Milton;100;033;243—16;16;2
Farmington;301;140;110—11;11;4
T.J. Klawitter, Foss (5), Wahlen (5), Sam McCann 5, Sagitis (8).
Leading Milton hitters—Kevin Raisbeck 2x6, McCauley Cox 3x6, Luke Malmanger 2x5, Sam McCann 3x4, Scott Steinke 2x4, Dave Sagitis 2x5. 2B—Cox, McCann 2, Steinke. 3B—Kevin Raisbeck, Drew Freitag. HR—Cox.
SO—Klawitter 2, McCann 2, Sagitis 2. BB—Klawitter 3, Foss 1, McCann 1, Sagitis 1.