Steve Stricker and Jerry Kelly are giving the Bridgestone PGA Seniors Championship a Wisconsin flavor.
Stricker, an Edgerton native and Madison resident, and Kelly, a Madison native and resident, are among five players who shot 2-under 68s in the opening round Thursday at the Firestone Country Club in Akron, Ohio.
Stricker birdied the final hole to join Kelly, Miguel Angel Jimenez, Wes Short Jr. and Rod Pampling atop the leaderbaoard.
“Didn’t hit it all that good, though. I scraped it around, got it up-and-down a lot,” Stricker said. “But a good score certainly.”
Stricker had three birdies and a bogey.
“You’re rewarded when you hit good shots and you’re not when you hit bad ones,” the U.S. Ryder Cup captain said. “So it’s a fair course right in front of you.”
Mario Tiziani, Stricker’s brother-in-law, is caddying for him this week.
“Mario said it was a lot of smike and mirrors today,” Stricker said of his round, during which he used his short game to make up for his erratic drives.
“I got to go to the range,” Stricker said after finishing his morning round. “I got to try to figure out a few things.
“I hit a couple of nice shots coming in, so hopefully I can draw on that.”
Kelly is breaking in a new set of irons and had to battle a bad back that has bothered him for weeks.
“When my body is good, my swing is there,” Kelly said. “I kind of tossed my back, which gave me three weeks off. I felt better.
“Yesterday was rough, working with the guys in the (fitness) trailer. They really got me unstuck. I’m not going to the range. I’m going to the trailer and see if I can stay unstuck all week.”
Stricker enjoys playing at the Firestone Country Club South Course.
“It’s always in great shape,” Stricker said. “I played some practice rounds with some guys last week at the PGA Championship, and they asked me where I was going next.
“I told them I’m coming here, and they were all jealous. Everybody knows what a special place this is.”
“I was thinking my time out there (one the regular tour) was going to be done in September,” he said. “But pushing the Ryder Cup back, I feel like I need to stay out there some more and just playing like I did last week with Collin Morikawa and Bryson DeChambeau a few week ago.
“It’s just being out there and being present. I will be back and forth a little bit because of the Ryder Cup.”
Jimenez also enjoys playing at Firestone.
“I have fond memory here.” Jimenez said. “I played many, many times WGC tournament here on this golf course. ... The golf course is fast and is a nice way to play the golf course.”
Paul Broadhurst was the only other player to break par, shooting 69.
Fred Couples and Bernhard Langer were at even-par 70 with Duffy Waldorf, Robert Karlsson and Kenny Perry.
Ernie Els topped the group at 71. Charles Schwab Cup leader Brett Quigley and Vijay Singh shot 73, and defending champion Retief Goosen opened with a 75.
Stricker, who played in the PGA Championship, expanded on his plan to spend time on both the regular PGA Tour along with the Champions Tour next season.
Today's second round will be televised on The Golf Channel from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday's third round will be on The Golf Channel from 2 to 4 p.m.
Sunday's final round will be on The Golf Channel from 1:30 to 4 p.m.