Steve Stricker and Phil Mickelson don’t usually lose on the golf course.
Even when they play people half their age.
In the Edgerton native’s quest to find the best six players for the U.S. Ryder Cup team that he will captain in September at Whistling Straits, Stricker is getting acquainted with the younger players on the PGA Tour.
His quest resumed this week as the field for the PGA Championship gathered at Kiawah Island in South Carolina.
Stricker wanted an up-close look at Will Zalatoris, a rising 24-year-old golfer from San Francisco.
So the 54-year-old Stricker grabbed his 50-year-old buddy Mickelson to play Zalatoris and 45-year-old Zach Johnson during a practice round on the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island.
The result?
“Let me just say, Phil did a lot of talking,” Stricker told the assembled media Wednesday. “When Phil does a lot of talking, that means that usually he’s playing well, and him and I beat up on Zach and Will a little bit.”
That might mean that Johnson and Zalatoris lost some pizza money.
And Stricker got his scouting report on Zalatoris.
“His game is strong,” Stricker said, according to transcripts of the interview Wednesday.
“He hits it a long ways. You know, he’s got a great imagination. It’s a guy if he continues to play well would be a great fit for Whistling Straits.”
Several questions thrown at Stricker on Wednesday involved the Ryder Cup that will pit a 12-player United States squad against 12 players from Europe.
Six members will qualify for the U.S. team based on a points earned during the PGA tournament season. Stricker picks the other six members.
He has to take that responsibility seriously. If one of his picks doesn’t do well, the blame likely will fall on Stricker.
“I’m looking at these guys all the time,” Stricker said Wednesday. “I say ‘hi’ to a lot of people, but I’m focusing a lot on the guys that are in the Top-25 or Top-10 or 15 or whatever.”
And that takes away the focus on his own game. Stricker has shown he can still compete on the regular PGA Tour, but that is almost an afterthought in what is expected to be his final year competing on the main circuit.
“It detracts from what I’ve got going a little bit,” Stricker said. “But you know, I think I’m still able to compartmentalize and get into my own little space and work on my game to figure out what do I need to do well here this week to compete.”
Stricker has done well enough—making cuts in five of the eight PGA Tour events he has entered—to make him give a serious attempt at making the 125-player field for the FedExCup playoffs that begin in August.
He plans to play in four more PGA Tour events after this week. That will include the John Deere Classic in early July instead of the U.S. Senior Open.
It helps that Stricker has done extremely well at the TPC at Deere Run in Silvis, Ill. Stricker took home the first-place trophy at the John Deere Classic three straight years starting in 2010.
“It’s a special place for me, and they have always treated me so well,” Stricker said. “They ask each and every year if I’m going to come back and play even when I’m in my 50s, so they want me to come back and play, which is always nice.
“It’s a tournament I can hop in my car and drive down the road and play,” he said.
Stricker tees off at 12:47 p.m. today. His wife, Nicki, will be his caddie.
The course is long, which benefits the big bombers. Stricker is not included in that group.
“It’s a tough place,” Stricker said of The Ocean Course. “You know, the wind, the conditions add to that and it’s a beautiful place. It’s in great shape.”
He has only one request.
“I hope they move some of the tees up,” he said, chuckling.
Unfortunately, not even the U.S. Ryder Cup captain carries enough clout to make that happen.