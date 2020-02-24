St. Paul’s is hosting the 48th annual 7-8 grade boys Janesville Lutheran Invitational Tournament starting Friday.
The tournament field includes the host school, St. Paul’s Lutheran, Janesville; along with Immanuel of Belvidere, Illinois; St. John’s of Lombard, Illinois; St. Paul of Mt. Prospect, Illinois; defending champion Trinity of Rosell, Illinois; St. Paul of Bonduel; Our Redeemer of Delavan, and Pilgrim of Green Bay.
Games will be at the L.W. Gersmehl Gymnasium, 210 S. Ringold. Four games will be played Friday: St. Paul (Mt. Prospect) vs. Our Redeemer (Delavan), 5 p.m.; Immanuel (Belvidere) vs. St. Paul (Bonduel), 6:15; Trinity (Roselle) vs. Pilgrim (Green Bay), 7:30, and St. John’s (Lombard) vs. St. Paul’s (Janesville), 8:45.
Games continue on Saturday starting at 9 a.m., with seven more games to follow. A girls’ exhibition game is also scheduled for Saturday at 3 p.m. Sunday’s games will include the 5th place game at 12:30 p.m., 3rd place game at 1:45, and the championship game at 3.
Trophies will be awarded to the top six teams and top three cheer squads. A sportsmanship trophy will also be awarded.
Weekend passes are $12 for adults and $7 for students. Daily passes are $5 for adults and $3 for students.