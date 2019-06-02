Grandpa used to say “you gain a week on spring for every hundred miles travelled south.”

Most years this old-guy observation is spot on. Not so in 2019.

Spring was in a statewide holding pattern the entire month of May. The hundred-mile weekly-latitudinal adjustment stacked up with water temperatures holding in the 50s from Edgerton to Eagle River.

June has been busting out the past few days in a nearly equal warming pattern from north to south.

Smallmouth bass are just coming off their spawn in Bayfield County, Door County and on the Wisconsin River from Nekoosa clear down to Muscoda. High water across the state can make some species tough to locate in early June.

Those bronzeback bass are a notable exception. Once smallies move off the spawning nests they usually don’t travel far, often camping out in a small area where daily migration patterns may be just a few feet, at most a few yards.

If you see “fishy” water in a place with a healthy smallmouth population like a gnarly old stump or isolated boulder, odds are short that they’ll be swimming far from the base camp near this territorial flag.

In habitats like the ever-changing sandbar, where in the lower Wisconsin River there are relatively few spots that can stand up to the irrepressible current, makes these “fishy” looking spots even more obvious.

Tailing edges of every sandbar where water drops quickly from several inches to several feet don’t carry the territorial stigma of that gnarly stump or big ol’ boulder. But they can offer amazing action with sometimes a dozen willing fish holding along the same current seam in a very small area.

Last week, the killer presentation was drifting a Texas rigged cammo or green pumpkin tube jig along the deep water side of the seam running from the top of the sandbar to the downstream side, with hook-ups occurring within a couple inches of the exact same spot as the tube bounces into the optimum ambush point.

Hi-Vis superbraid line works well in detecting strikes in both the drifting and specific structure presentations. When drifting, the bass create suction by flaring gills to slurp in the plastic bait. Subtle line movement may be the only indication of a strike.

But when a smallmouth is guarding the castle of a big rock or stump, there is no doubt that your lure would be an unwelcome trespasser.

The homebody nature and aggressiveness of this gamefish are two good reasons to practice universal catch-and-release of smallmouth bass, with the only interruption in this process a quick photo for those who might doubt the veracity of your fish tale.

Smallmouth bass living in the far upstream pools of the Wisconsin River from Merrill north are just a week or so behind the rest of our namesake river with peak spawning activity likely around Flag Day—June 14—in conjunction with the full-moon period.

Water where access is limited to canoes, kayaks and jet drive outboards hold good numbers of fish over 20 inches, which is almost universally recognized as trophy status.

Those runs of the Wisconsin downstream from Grandfather and Grandmother dams also hold some surprisingly large muskies for such ‘skinny’ water.

Don’t be surprised if a lure cast to “fishy” looking water near a mid-stream boulder prompts a response from something larger, with a much more surly attitude than a smallmouth bass.