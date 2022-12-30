ELKHORN—Junior guard Will Chapman scored a team-high nine points, including a pivotal 3-point play late in the game, as Fort Atkinson's boys basketball team edged host Elkhorn 38-36 in a nonconference game Thursday.
For the Elks (1-8 overall, 0-4 Southern Lakes Conference), Reid Paddock and Payton Moore combine to average 31 points per game but had just four total Thursday, all from Paddock.
"We faceguarded and worked hard not to let Paddock and Moore touch it in scoring areas," Fort Atkinson coach Mike Hintz said. "We overhelped on handoffs and kind of mucked it up."
The Elks' next game is at 7 p.m. Tuesday against Oregon at home.
FORT ATKINSON 38, ELKHORN 36
Fort Atkinson (38) -- Chapman 3-3-9, Cosson 2-4-8, Enger 0-2-2, Kucken 0-2-2, Hintz 2-1-7, Opperman 1-0-2, Kees 2-4-8. Totals 10-16-38.
Halftime—FA 21-15. 3-point goals—FA 2 (Hintz 2), E 1 (Tho. Forster 1). Missed free throws—FA 3, E 6. Total fouls—FA 22, E 12. Fouled out—Kucken (FA), R. Paddock (E).
Monroe 76, Brodhead 56—George Brukwicki scored 20 points, including 15 on five 3-point baskets, to lead the Cheesemakers past the Cardinals at a tournament in New Glarus on Thursday. James Seagreaves had 18 for Monroe, while Charlie Wiegel added 13.
Cullen Walker scored 19 to lead the Cardinals (4-6, 2-3, who were down just eight at halftime but couldn't maintain contact with their opponents (4-4, 2-3 Badger West Conference).
Brodhead returns to Rock Valley play at 7 p.m. Tuesday against rival Evansville.