ELKHORN—Junior guard Will Chapman scored a team-high nine points, including a pivotal 3-point play late in the game, as Fort Atkinson's boys basketball team edged host Elkhorn 38-36 in a nonconference game Thursday.

For the Elks (1-8 overall, 0-4 Southern Lakes Conference), Reid Paddock and Payton Moore combine to average 31 points per game but had just four total Thursday, all from Paddock.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you