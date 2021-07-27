BELOIT
The Beloit Snappers are set to return home Tuesday for Opening Day at ABC Supply Stadium.
The six-game homestand against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers--the Milwaukee Brewers affiliate--begins Tuesday, Aug. 3, at 6:35 p.m.
The privately funded, 3,500-capacity downtown multi-use facility features a 360-degree walk-able concourse, two party decks, a 40-by-40 foot high-definition videoboard, grass berm, and a downtown centerfield entrance to the ballpark. Featuring an indoor suite-level ballroom and artificial turf, the stadium will host youth sports, concerts, and other community events throughout the year.
Fans have a chance to get a sneak peek of ABC Supply Stadium on Thursday by joining the Snappers for the first-ever event at the new ballpark, a family movie night featuring a special showing of “The Sandlot” for just $5. Capacity is limited. Go to SnappersBaseball.com for more information. Season ticket holders are allowed into the movie night free.
Here’s what fans attending Opening Day at ABC Supply Stadium on Tuesday, August 3 can expect:
Ticket Availability: A very limited number of tickets remains available for the Tuesday game, but fans can access tickets to Opening Day at ABC Supply Stadium and the rest of the homestand by visiting SnappersBaseball.com.
Parking Lots: Gates to the parking lots will open at 5 p.m. The Snappers urge fans to plan ahead when considering parking options for Tuesday’s game. While there is limited parking at ABC Supply Stadium, there is ample (more than 900 spaces) on-street and off-street parking in downtown Beloit, all of which is free. Visit SnappersBaseball.com to view maps of these parking locations . However, please note that parking is prohibited in some areas which are clearly posted. The Snappers ask that you please follow all parking ordinances.
Giveaway: Upon entering Tuesday’s game, all fans in attendance will receive a commemorative ticket from the inaugural game at ABC Supply Stadium, as well as a special keepsake as they exit the ballpark.
Pre-Game Entertainment: Members of the UW-Madison Marching Band will be playing on the concourse prior to the game.
Ceremonial First Pitch: Former Indianapolis Colts Coach and Beloit Native Jim Caldwell will be throwing out a ceremonial first pitch.
National Anthem: The award-winning Beloit Memorial Jazz Orchestra will be performing the national anthem on Opening Day.
Other special events during the homestand are:
Thursday, Aug. 5, 6:35 p.m.--Thirsty Thursday—Fans 21+ can enjoy two-for-one pricing on Busch Light.
Saturday, Aug. 7, 6:35 p.m.--Saturday Night Fireworks—Fans are encouraged to stick around after the game for a post -game fireworks show.
Sunday, Aug. 8, 6:35 p.m.--Seltzer Sunday — Fans can enjoy two-for-one savings on select seltzers (Truly, White Claw Black Cherry, White Claw Mango and Vizzy).