With pheasants, ducks and deer hunting with a stick and string all viable options, it’s actually possible to get a parking spot at any boat ramp on the Madison chain at 8 a.m.
Lakes across southern Wisconsin are coming out of “fall turnover” now, with lakes like Mendota showing amazing clarity instead of the lovely shade of green which was the norm for the past several months.
With comfortable water temperature—and more important—a strong forage base drawn to shallower water, predators like walleyes are often cruising just a long cast from shore. This is especially true after dark when these cruisers are actively patrolling the flats looking for food.
Lures like the old-school jig-n-minnow and Shad Rap are proven producers on these fish, but lipless vibrating crankbaits like the venerable Rat-L-Trap and Northland Rippin’ Shad are quietly stretching the strings of ’eye chasers from Koshkonong to Monona Bay.
The Northland Rippin’ Shad is built for aggressive snap-jigging on faceless flats where walleyes and other predators are looking for food.
Technique is straightforward and easy to master. Find the depth contour where fish are holding. Cast and let the lure hit the bottom, tracking descent on a semi-tight line. Snap the rod tip sharply then let the lure fall again on a semi-tight line.
Most strikes occur as the lure is waffling back to the bottom. If any change in descent is detected, SET THE HOOK!
Superbraid line is much more effective in transmitting bite detection than monofilament of fluorocarbon because it has essentially zero stretch. There is no need for even a fluorocarbon leader in relatively clear water because the bite is reflexive.
A seven-foot medium light rod with a fast tip is the ideal tool for a snap-jigging presentation. The teeth of a crosscut saw are a close template to what a productive retrieve looks like as the lure is ripped up off of the bottom and allowed to fall.
In a lake of almost 10,000 acres like Mendota, it is easier to find active walleyes than a waterbody of similar size like Koshkonong because of variation in depth contours.
All you have to do is find a flat where there is less than 12 feet of water, make a few casts, and snap-jig the lure back towards the boat.
During low-light periods, locating active fish is even easier—just follow the six-foot contour. This is tougher on Koshkonong because this faceless basin lake is almost entirely a shallow water contour.
This is when the waypoint capability in your boat’s electronics really pays off if you punched the “waypoint save” button every time you hooked up when making a trolling pass over the past several months.
A cluster of waypoints in close proximity is a great place to try snap-jigging. Not as effective as trolling you say? How much time do you spend dragging lures behind the boat before there is a reason to save a waypoint?
With water temperatures in the mid-40s, now is also a great time to target walleyes on the mighty Rock and other rivers, pitching and dragging jigs into slack water at slack water/fast water interfaces.
Perhaps the most productive riverine water in the state to hook up is the night-bite on Fox River below the DePere dam, not far from Lambeau Field.
I wonder if you can hear the roar of a virtual crowd when Rodgers isn’t being schooled by the likes of Brady.