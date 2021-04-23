Founding Father Ben Franklin put forth an eloquent argument for making the wild turkey our national bird.
Two hundred years after America declared independence; this beautiful, ugly bird was re-introduced into Wisconsin. Forty-five years later our wild turkey population is a tribute to wildlife management.
America is going through the most turbulent political times since 1968. Patriotism is no longer en vogue for a major segment of our society. Even the DNR is warning turkey hunters not to wear red, white and blue when in pursuit of longbeards during the seven spring turkey hunting periods between now and June 1.
There is irony in the fact that Benjamin’s choice contains our flag’s colors when its turkey breeding season. The DNR’s admonition has nothing to do with patriotism. It’s all about safety!
Last year there were two instances where hunters were shot by other hunters, perhaps thinking a splash of our national colors was a boss gobbler in full strut.
Shooting ol’ Tom when he’s all puffed up and strutting his stuff is a big mistake anyway. Waiting until his dance is done better reveals the bird’s beard—the bull’s-eye of your target.
The beard is the best aiming point whether using gun or bow. The last four birds I’ve harvested were with a crossbow. Trying to fill a tag with a head shot cost me probably $100 worth of arrows, educating several birds, before the learning curve confirmed wisdom of beard as the bull’s-eye.
This year it’s back to a 3½-inch magnum, 12-gauge “duplex” load with almost two ounces of No. 2 and No. 6 birdshot. The switch is not about challenge, shooting distance or accuracy—bow and gun require different tactics.
Gun hunting is just more fun, especially if you haven’t filled a tag halfway through your season.
The only effective way to bow hunt turkeys is from a blind. This concealment provides cover to draw the bow. Decoys are a definite plus when trying to lure a legal bird into the kill zone.
Boss gobblers which have thundered their supremacy through the timber for a couple of years are often wise to the ways of fake paramours, even when raging hormones whisper to move closer and say howdy.
In nature, hens are drawn to the gobbler’s display, not the other way around. A hunter who calls better and more frequently than a real turkey calls will usually send that red, white and blue splashed gamebird sulking away.
Much has been written about “putting the birds to bed” by discovering where turkeys roost on the night before the hunt. Forty years of hunting these birds has convinced me this is poor advice from some writer who does his hunting on a laptop.
A bird that can pinpoint the location of a single yelp in the darkness from a half mile away is certainly aware that a human is in the forest long before the hunter can set up at a point where the Tom will come right in when the birds fly down from the roost.
Hunters who reply to a tree gobble or yelp before the birds fly down are merely confirming presence of a wannabe alpha predator in the timber.
A better method is to start predawn and set up 200 yards away where birds blurt out a shock-gobble in response to an owl hoot. An owl hoot is more natural than a crow call when looking for this response.
Have you ever heard a crow calling in the middle of the night?
I carry both a slate and diaphragm call, almost NEVER sending out a yelp. After the birds fly down, taking off your ball cap and shaking it—if the birds are clearly too far away to see you—sounds like turkeys coming down off the roost.
A couple minutes later, perhaps issue a couple clucks or maybe a purr.
Then shut up!
The gobbler knows you are there. If you don’t do more calling he might investigate.
If a longbeard comes sneaking in and sees your decoy, he might break into a strut to bring the “hen” his way. That’s the way nature works!
Over the decades, I’ve had gobblers come strutting right into the decoys, jake birds try to mount them and coyotes that think they’ve found an easy meal.
But just as many times, gobblers have busted me fooling with the decoy trying to create a natural-looking spread. This is why I never use decoys when hunting with a gun.
Being totally clad in leaf-o-flage cammo and remaining motionless remains unsaid.
Some of the most memorable birds harvested came sneaking in to the “snore call,” which is only effective at about 9 a.m. on a sunny morning with the back leaning against a comfortable oak.
This call stops when eyes open to reveal a curious Tom. Blinking twice confirms the bird is not a mirage. The last epiphany that crosses a longbeard’s mind is “that enchanted stump had a shotgun!”