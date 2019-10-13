Snow in the Dakotas and prairie pothole country of Canada over the past few days pushed a pile of ducks into southern Wisconsin for yesterday’s second opener.

But those who have hunkered down in the tules at the same spots they have found plenty of action in years past might return home with plenty of room remaining on their duck straps this evening.

High-water levels across the Upper Midwest all year have been augmented by heavy rains over the past week or so, inundating cornfields and bean fields with sheet water: a puddle duck’s concept of heaven on earth.

“DNR surveys under wet conditions over the past several years show a direct correlation between pre-hunt scouting and hunter success,” DNR waterfowl specialist Taylor Finger said. “Those hunters who scout at least three times per season harvest more than three times the birds of those who don’t scout”.

Almost all flooded grain fields are on private lands where permission is required before hunting. During the past 20 years or so, Wisconsin has become almost notorious for denying hunter access to these lands. But getting permission to hunt ducks in fields that won’t see a combine until Christmas is possible if you play your cards right.

Farmers fear crop damage from stomping through unharvested fields and litigaton from hunting accidents the most. They are also too busy to discuss hunting access any time weather conditions outside are anything less than a downpour.

If you see ducks milling above a flooded grain field and approach a farmer on a rainy day with a “hold harmless” agreement and a few bucks to compensate for damage high water and waterfowl have already done to the field you would like to hunt—with specific details regarding your hunting plans—getting permission to hunt is not out of the question.

One thing is certain: you’ll NEVER get permission if you don’t ask!

Local DNR waterfowl biologist Taylor Finger said he found success on wood ducks during the first part of the split season, noting “there are still a few woodies around”. Historically, blue winged teal are autumn’s first migrants, followed by wood ducks which push south by Halloween.

Wood ducks prefer flooded timber over grainfields—especially flooded oaks along creek bottoms which provide a savory bounty of acorns.

Finger said good numbers of gadwall, wigeon and shovelers have moved into the area over the past week or so along with the vanguard of mallard migration.

“Flooded grass—especially smartweed—and flooded grain fields are good places to find concentrations of puddle ducks,” Finger said. “Diving ducks and the majority of mallards are still holding up north. Historically, they don’t migrate through southern Wisconsin in great numbers until early November. But this is an unusual year.”

Biologist Finger said “mallard numbers are down slightly from last year. But we still have a very healthy mallard population in the central and Mississippi flyways. Those hunters who spend some time looking for ducks can find them.”

There is much to be said about savoring a great cup of coffee in a comfy, well crafted blind welcoming a crisp October morning over an impressive stool of decoys.

But ducks go where they want to go.

A garage-sized parcel of flooded corn will trump the attraction of 100 well-placed decoys and world class calling every time, once the ducks discover this bounty.

Two or three decoys bobbing in the corn and a little feeding chuckle on the DR-115 double reed call may add to the aesthetics of the experience. Whistling wings overhead never fail to thrill. Shake a boot just a bit to create a ripple, then aim for the “tallest” birds at the back of the flock first as the webfeet come fluttering down into the corn.

Such is the stuff of vibrant memories which will surely linger long after the scattergun has been cleaned and returned to the gun safe.