Somehow, you just got the feeling late Sunday afternoon that 72 holes wasn’t going to be enough to settle the 2021 edition of the Ray Fischer Amateur Championship.

Those instincts bore themselves out as Dustin Schwab of Lodi and Caleb Huss of Kenosha ended regulation play knotted at 20-over 268.

After sitting down for the briefest of moments to officially record their scores, it was off to the No. 10 tee to decide Janesville’s summer amateur golf showcase.

When the dust cleared, it was Schwab, a 34-year-old former professional, prevailing with a birdie on the par-5 hole.

Huss, an 18-year-old Kenosha Tremper graduate and rising sophomore on the University of Wisconsin golf team, hit a tree with his tee shot and ended up with a difficult lie for his second shot. Huss was still able to get up and make his par, but it wasn’t enough. His birdie putt slid just by the hole.

Still, Huss said he could take pride in the fact that he was a hair’s breadth away from winning a tournament he finished 30th in last year.

“I didn’t miss many putts out there today,” Huss said.

For Huss, a busy summer of youth and amateur tournaments beckons before he returns to Madison in August for his sophomore year. The collegiate golf season starts in September.

Schwab, meanwhile, said he wasn’t paying too much attention to the leaderboard, but sensed he was close to the top as the final round wound down.

“I’ve been playing this course off and on for about the past 15 years,” Schwab said. “That experience paid off at the end.”

With the win, Schwab earned an exemption to play in the Wisconsin State Open, slated for July 19-22 at Westmoor Country Club in Brookfield.

Ray Fischer Amateur Championship

At Riverside Golf Course

Friday-Sunday

x-won on first playoff hole

x-Dustin Schwab (Lodi);65-70-65-68-268

Caleb Huss (Kenosha);66-72-65-65-268

Jack Schultz (Whitefish Bay);67-71-67-66-271

Tony Romo (Dallas);70-64-70-271

Adam Miller (Nekoosa);69-70-66-67-272

Ethan Williams (Sussex);66-72-66-68-72-272

Matthew Tolan (Eau Claire);74-67-65-67-273

Nate Thomson (Greendale);66-70-68-71-273

Garrett Jones (Fitchburg);65-67-72-69-273

Matthew Raub (Hartland);64-78-67-65-274

Joe Weber (Onalaska);67-69—67-71-275

Rickey Kuiper (Racine);68-71-65-71-275

Sam Cianciola (Nekoosa);70-69-70-68-277

Owen Butler (Stoughton);70-71-68-69-278

R.J. Schwalbach (Bolingbrook, Ill.);69-72-65-72-278

Dominic Kieffer (Madison);72-68-69-69-279

Joe Forsting (Edgerton);76-67-70-66-279

Jakob Scroeckenthaler (Cottage Grove);69-71-66-73-279

Christopher Colla (Fond Du Lac);70-74-65-70-279

Max Pasher (Mequon);68-70-74-67-279

Adam Garski (Wauwatosa);68-70-70-71-279

Cory Aune (Lake Geneva);69-72-70-69-280

Steven Sanicki (Menomonee Falls);69-71-70-70-280

Derrick Meier (Waunakee);70-70-70-70-280

Maxwell Schmidtke (Sheboygan);63-74-68-75-280

Matthew Davidson (McFarland);73-70-68-72-281

Matt Behm (Valders);73-67-68-73-281

Nathan Daugherty (Lake Villa, Ill.);67-68-69-77-281

Jed Baranczyk (Green Bay);69-73-72-68-282

Tyler Cleaves (Kaukauna);70-72-72-68—282

Ben Resnick (Rice Lake);71-72-71-68-284

Mike Mueller (Whitefish Bay);69-73-70-72-284

Jared Beckman (Middleton);67-74-72-73-284

Kevin Cahill (Waukesha);71-71-71-71-284

Austin Gaby (Verona);70-73-71-70-284

Matthew Buckley (Nekoosa);75-70-69-70-284

Braeden Resnick (Rice Lake);70-67-71-76-284

Kirk Leitzen (Brodhead);70-73-70-72-285

Derick Disch (Greenfield);71-73-68-73-285

Andrew Morrison (Edgerton);67-71-73-74-285

Mark Noonan (Vernon Hills, Ill.);73-72-64-76-285

Derek Hilmershausen (Wausau);70-76-68-71-285

Robert Gregorski (Menasha);73-70-70-73-286

Ryan Smith (Eatonton, Ga.);72-73-73-69-286

Robert Hughes (Wauwatosa);72-73-73-68-286

Jason Jahnke (Kewaskum);71-71-72-73-287

Jason Jochem (Cambridge);68-74-72-73-287

Danny Sanicki (Menomonee Falls);71-74-73-69-287

Brett Tautges (Germantown);70-76-68-73-287

John Blair (Wauwatosa);73-71-76-68-288

Liam More O’Farrell (River Hills);77-68-71-72-288

Michael Oellerich ((Brodhead);69-75-71-74-289

Thomas Hemphill (Madison);70-75-72-72-289

Christopher Dpuis (Naperville, Ill.);72-74-69-74-289

Tom Halla (Colgate);76-70-71-72—289

Noah Kirsch (Lancaster);71-75-72-71-289

Nick Corban (Madison);68-74-73-75-290

Michael Masik Jr. (Mount Pleasant);71-74-70-75-290

Nathan Schwarz (Mooresville, N.C.);71-74-69-76-290

Travis Pronschinske (Oconomowoc);73-72-73-72-290

Daniel Ozga (Edgerton);71-75—69-75-290

Dylan Brown (Reedsburg);72-72-74-73-291

Tom Schoewe (Sun Prairie);69-73-73-77-292

James Gilmore (Middleton);72-72-74-74-292

Austin Erickson (Sparta);69-66—77-70-292

Connor Brown (Racine);69-71-75-78-293

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you