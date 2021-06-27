Somehow, you just got the feeling late Sunday afternoon that 72 holes wasn’t going to be enough to settle the 2021 edition of the Ray Fischer Amateur Championship.
Those instincts bore themselves out as Dustin Schwab of Lodi and Caleb Huss of Kenosha ended regulation play knotted at 20-over 268.
After sitting down for the briefest of moments to officially record their scores, it was off to the No. 10 tee to decide Janesville’s summer amateur golf showcase.
When the dust cleared, it was Schwab, a 34-year-old former professional, prevailing with a birdie on the par-5 hole.
Huss, an 18-year-old Kenosha Tremper graduate and rising sophomore on the University of Wisconsin golf team, hit a tree with his tee shot and ended up with a difficult lie for his second shot. Huss was still able to get up and make his par, but it wasn’t enough. His birdie putt slid just by the hole.
Still, Huss said he could take pride in the fact that he was a hair’s breadth away from winning a tournament he finished 30th in last year.
“I didn’t miss many putts out there today,” Huss said.
For Huss, a busy summer of youth and amateur tournaments beckons before he returns to Madison in August for his sophomore year. The collegiate golf season starts in September.
Schwab, meanwhile, said he wasn’t paying too much attention to the leaderboard, but sensed he was close to the top as the final round wound down.
“I’ve been playing this course off and on for about the past 15 years,” Schwab said. “That experience paid off at the end.”
With the win, Schwab earned an exemption to play in the Wisconsin State Open, slated for July 19-22 at Westmoor Country Club in Brookfield.
Ray Fischer Amateur Championship
At Riverside Golf Course
Friday-Sunday
x-won on first playoff hole
x-Dustin Schwab (Lodi);65-70-65-68-268
Caleb Huss (Kenosha);66-72-65-65-268
Jack Schultz (Whitefish Bay);67-71-67-66-271
Tony Romo (Dallas);70-64-70-271
Adam Miller (Nekoosa);69-70-66-67-272
Ethan Williams (Sussex);66-72-66-68-72-272
Matthew Tolan (Eau Claire);74-67-65-67-273
Nate Thomson (Greendale);66-70-68-71-273
Garrett Jones (Fitchburg);65-67-72-69-273
Matthew Raub (Hartland);64-78-67-65-274
Joe Weber (Onalaska);67-69—67-71-275
Rickey Kuiper (Racine);68-71-65-71-275
Sam Cianciola (Nekoosa);70-69-70-68-277
Owen Butler (Stoughton);70-71-68-69-278
R.J. Schwalbach (Bolingbrook, Ill.);69-72-65-72-278
Dominic Kieffer (Madison);72-68-69-69-279
Joe Forsting (Edgerton);76-67-70-66-279
Jakob Scroeckenthaler (Cottage Grove);69-71-66-73-279
Christopher Colla (Fond Du Lac);70-74-65-70-279
Max Pasher (Mequon);68-70-74-67-279
Adam Garski (Wauwatosa);68-70-70-71-279
Cory Aune (Lake Geneva);69-72-70-69-280
Steven Sanicki (Menomonee Falls);69-71-70-70-280
Derrick Meier (Waunakee);70-70-70-70-280
Maxwell Schmidtke (Sheboygan);63-74-68-75-280
Matthew Davidson (McFarland);73-70-68-72-281
Matt Behm (Valders);73-67-68-73-281
Nathan Daugherty (Lake Villa, Ill.);67-68-69-77-281
Jed Baranczyk (Green Bay);69-73-72-68-282
Tyler Cleaves (Kaukauna);70-72-72-68—282
Ben Resnick (Rice Lake);71-72-71-68-284
Mike Mueller (Whitefish Bay);69-73-70-72-284
Jared Beckman (Middleton);67-74-72-73-284
Kevin Cahill (Waukesha);71-71-71-71-284
Austin Gaby (Verona);70-73-71-70-284
Matthew Buckley (Nekoosa);75-70-69-70-284
Braeden Resnick (Rice Lake);70-67-71-76-284
Kirk Leitzen (Brodhead);70-73-70-72-285
Derick Disch (Greenfield);71-73-68-73-285
Andrew Morrison (Edgerton);67-71-73-74-285
Mark Noonan (Vernon Hills, Ill.);73-72-64-76-285
Derek Hilmershausen (Wausau);70-76-68-71-285
Robert Gregorski (Menasha);73-70-70-73-286
Ryan Smith (Eatonton, Ga.);72-73-73-69-286
Robert Hughes (Wauwatosa);72-73-73-68-286
Jason Jahnke (Kewaskum);71-71-72-73-287
Jason Jochem (Cambridge);68-74-72-73-287
Danny Sanicki (Menomonee Falls);71-74-73-69-287
Brett Tautges (Germantown);70-76-68-73-287
John Blair (Wauwatosa);73-71-76-68-288
Liam More O’Farrell (River Hills);77-68-71-72-288
Michael Oellerich ((Brodhead);69-75-71-74-289
Thomas Hemphill (Madison);70-75-72-72-289
Christopher Dpuis (Naperville, Ill.);72-74-69-74-289
Tom Halla (Colgate);76-70-71-72—289
Noah Kirsch (Lancaster);71-75-72-71-289
Nick Corban (Madison);68-74-73-75-290
Michael Masik Jr. (Mount Pleasant);71-74-70-75-290
Nathan Schwarz (Mooresville, N.C.);71-74-69-76-290
Travis Pronschinske (Oconomowoc);73-72-73-72-290
Daniel Ozga (Edgerton);71-75—69-75-290
Dylan Brown (Reedsburg);72-72-74-73-291
Tom Schoewe (Sun Prairie);69-73-73-77-292
James Gilmore (Middleton);72-72-74-74-292
Austin Erickson (Sparta);69-66—77-70-292
Connor Brown (Racine);69-71-75-78-293