Noah Berghammer drove in Joe Shere with a single in the eighth inning, and the Milton Raptors hung on for a 5-4 victory over first-place Hustisford in a Rock River League baseball game Saturday afternoon at Schilberg Park.

The victory was huge for Milton (7-5) in the Southern Division. Hustisford, which defeated the Raptors 13-12 two weeks ago, leads the division with a 10-2 mark.

After Hustisford scored a run in the top of the first, the Raptors responded with a four-run bottom half of the inning. Sam McCann had a two-run double, Ross Klawitter had an RBI single and Bill Shere had an RBI double.

The Raptors still led 4-3 in the bottom of the eighth when Berghammer singled in Joe Shere, who had singled.

That run turned out to be the difference when the Astros scored a run in the top of the ninth.

Tom Klawitter pitched the first four innings for the Raptors, with Tyler Dierke coming on for the final five.

Berghammer led the Raptors with three hits, while McCann and Bill Shere each contributed two.

Milton plays Farmington (0-11) at Schilberg Park today starting at 1:30 p.m. The Raptors close out the regular season at Clyman next Sunday.

MILTON 5, HUSTISFORD 4

Hustisford 110 001 001—4 10 0

Milton 400 000 01x—5 8 0

T. Klawitter, Dierks (5).

Milton leading hitters—Berghammer 3x4, S. McCann 2x5, B. Shere 2x4. 2B—S. McCann, J. Shere.

Milton strikeouts—T. Klawitter 1, Dierks 1. BB—T. Klawitter 2, Dierks 2.