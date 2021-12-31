1. High stakes: By the time Carrie Underwood's Sunday Night Football intro song kicks in this week, both the Packers and Vikings will know what's on the line for them in this game.
Packers fans will have their eyes on the result out of AT&T Stadium, where the Cowboys will be hosting the Arizona Cardinals at 3:25 p.m. Sunday. If Arizona wins that game, Green Bay can clinch the top seed and home-field advantage in the NFC playoffs by beating Minnesota.
The Vikings, meanwhile, are in a cluster of five wild-card chasing teams that are 8-7 or 7-8, but it basically boils down to what the Eagles do. If they beat Washington in the afternoon, the Vikings will be eliminated from the playoff chase if they lose Sunday night. And that elimination could have offseason consequences for head coach Mike Zimmer and general manager Rick Spielman.
2. What went wrong: Even if their season is on the line, the Vikings will run onto Lambeau Field with confidence knowing that they beat the Packers the first time the two teams met this season.
That contest turned into a wild shootout in the fourth quarter, with the two teams combining for 25 points and the Vikings winning on a field goal as time expired.
Justin Jefferson and Kirk Cousins had their way with a Packers defense that had been allowing just 230 passing yards per game before it ran up against Minnesota. Cousins finished with 341 yards, 169 of them to Jefferson.
Another big part of Minnesota's upset on Nov. 21 was their success on third down. They converted 69% of their third downs (9 of 13). That's nearly twice their season third-down success rate of 36.5%, which ranks 25th in the NFL.
The Packers also ran into some tough luck on plays when Cousins threw passes to Darnell Savage. One interception—on a third down in the red zone, no less—became a Vikings touchdown after it was wiped out by a roughing the passer penalty. Savage later dropped another pick on the first play of what became Minnesota's game-winning drive.
3. Hobbling blow: In addition to Jefferson's output in the first game, Adam Thielen had a productive afternoon against Green Bay back in November.
He finished with 82 yards on eight catches, three of which converted a third down into a first. He also had a touchdown and a key reception on the decisive drive.
Unfortunately for Minnesota, the highly reliable Thielen left last week's game after exacerbating a high-ankle sprain he first suffered Dec. 5. He opted for surgery this week, meaning his season is over—just as the Vikings need him the most with their playoff hopes on the line.
4. Gashed: When the Vikings shredded the Packers pass defense in November, it came after a long stretch of solid performances by the Green Bay secondary. Similarly, the Packers' run defense has taken a turn for the worse in the three games since the bye week after a stretch of solid play.
In the 12 games before the bye, teams were rushing for an average of 102.5 yards per game, including 86 yards to Dalvin Cook and 90 to the Vikings overall. That average would rank eighth in the league right now.
But in their last three contests, they gave up 137 rushing yards to the Bears, 143 to the Ravens and a whopping of 219 to the Browns. That's 166.3 yards per game, which would rank last in the NFL by a wide margin.
If the Packers defense comes into this game without addressing what has been going wrong in the running game, Cook is fully capable of extending their recent run of misery.
5. Find a groove: As fearsome as the Vikings offense could be to the Packers defense, the inverse is true, too.
Aaron Rodgers' push into the pole position for this year's MVP award started in Minnesota, despite the Packers' loss. In that game and his four since, he's averaging 300 yards and three touchdown tosses a game, he hasn't thrown an interception in that stretch and the Packers are scoring 33.4 points per contest.
The Vikings defense, meanwhile, has been trending in the wrong direction. Minnesota was 16th in scoring defense and 23rd in defensive yardage allowed before it played the Packers the first time. Now, they're 23rd in scoring and 29th in yards allowed.
Their pass rush still deserves respect—they're tied for second in team sacks—but the Packers should be able to move the ball against their rivals. And the earlier they can get going—slow starts have been a problem this season—the better against another explosive offensive team.