Cold water is a fact of life in Wisconsin from October through May.
My definition of “cold” is 65 degrees. Any unplanned immersion in water colder than 65 degrees can speed past hilarious to hypothermia in a Milwaukee minute.
Water temperature was a balmy 57 late last fall when I attempted to launch a kayak in murky water. Two feet of water is enough for a serious dunking when you’re in a hurry and a boot catches an unseen root.
OK, this incident was more hilarious than hypothermic—only because the adventure was over before it even started. Nobody was around to hear the cursing or observe some seriously injured pride from clumsiness and a Mustang automatic personal flotation device, which deployed just like it’s supposed to.
Once the kayak was loaded on the truck and my butt was doing a marvelous job of soaking the seat, the sudden change in the day’s agenda generated a serious LMAO response.
I surfed the interweb for a PFD recharge kit for “Sally” after a hot shower an hour later. The epiphany that bringing this ergonomic Mustang home would cost three times as much as the average vest-style PFD was a jaw-dropping moment.
After a moment of miserly, but pragmatic, remorse, I hit the “order” button. A cheaper but bulky PFD can only save your life if you’re wearing it. Unfortunately, the unofficial motto of most Wisconsin outdoor folks is “safety third”—right after hunting and fishing.
DNR statistics indicate nine persons drowned in Wisconsin in 2019, down from 19 drowning deaths in 2018. Only one of these fatalities was wearing a PFD—a 14-year-old girl who drowned when her canoe capsized in the raging Yahara River.
Three of the 2019 fatalities occurred in cold water. Last year, seven of the 19 fatalities occurred in cold water. Four persons—a dad and three young girls—drowned in mid-summer. All were wearing PFDs. But they were kayaking far out in the Apostle Islands of Lake Superior where the water is always frigid.
Besides those four persons who died in the Lake Superior tragedy, the other three were senior citizens. Two of these seniors fell into cold water, the other in mid-summer when his personal watercraft collided with another object.
When you consider the thousands upon thousands of boat trips in Wisconsin where folks return to shore without even experiencing an unplanned baptism, the rationale for wearing a PFD goes down. Most of these watercraft excursions occur in the good ol’ summertime, anyway.
But when one looks at the number of cold-water drownings—especially those involving senior citizens—the logic for not wearing a PFD evaporates.
I’ve worn a PFD when boating in cold water for decades. A cammo “float coat” saved my bacon more than once back in the serious duck hunting days. A float coat is also primary outerwear early and late in the ice fishing season.
“Sally” has been around my neck on open water fishing trips between September and May since 2014, replacing less comfortable SOSuspenders. She goes with me when fishing out of somebody else’s boat and gives me a reassuring hug every time my Lund leaves the boat launch.
One other upgrade the Mustang has over SOSuspenders is a little dial like you might find on a fire extinguisher. A green indicator should mean the PFD should automatically inflate to save your life.
Should this fail, pulling a cord is supposed to poke a CO2 cartridge which inflates the vest. Like most guys, I never read the instructions that came with Mustang “Sally.” Probably twice a year, I glanced at the dial and figured green meant good to go.
Then the PFD deployed a couple weeks ago, just like it is supposed to. In the process of installing the re-arm kit, I discovered a little tube that will inflate the PFD when you blow into it if both the automatic and pull cord fail. The SOSuspenders had this feature, too. I didn’t even know it.
The potentially lifesaving tube would have remained covered with PFD fabric in that frantic minute or two between immersion and the often fatal onset of hypothermia if Plans “A” and “B” failed.
Countless canoeists, kayakers, sailboat folks and serious fishers have gone to automatic Type V floatation devices because they are ergonomic. These PFDs don’t get in the way of your primary pursuit.
Wisconsin law only requires kids less than 13 years of age and personal watercraft users to wear a PFD. Everybody else only has to adhere to the “readily accessible” standard—plus having a throwable PFD on board in boats over 16 feet long because a PFD isn’t “readily accessible” if you fall overboard without first donning it.
Strange how song lyrics we learned as teenagers stick with us long after most things learned in high school are forgotten.
This is why my PFD is named Sally. With apologies to Wilson Pickett: “Mustang Sally, you better put that collar on.”