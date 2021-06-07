The Janesville Craig High track and field team competed in a dual meet at Madison East on Monday night as it prepares for the WIAA postseason.
Both boys coach Jeff Deininger and girls coach Brandon Miles said their squads were making the type of progression needed as the regional, sectional and state meets arrive.
Miles highlighted Natalie Ziebell who competed in the 400 relay, high jump and pole vault; Liberty Speth, who had a personal best height in the high jump, and Claire Hulick, who had a personal best time in the 800.
Deininger singled out Evan Lawton, who won both the 200 and 400. It was Lawton’s first time running the 200.
Draven Hutton also earned praise from the head coach after winning both the shot put and discus.
Craig will compete in the WIAA Division 1 regional meet next Monday at Sun Prairie.