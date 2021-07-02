Virtually every high school in Wisconsin has a kid or two like Korben Brown—consumed with the wonders of the great outdoors.
Korben just graduated from Parkview High School in Orfordville. He played several sports, is a fledgling entrepreneur and serious outdoorsman.
His grandfather is master wood carver Dennis Brown who lives west of Beloit. Dennis bartered a magnificent perch carved from tupelo wood with me for a guided fishing trip to celebrate Korben’s 18th birthday.
After more than 40 years of guiding it only takes a few minutes on the water to assess a client’s skill set and desire. A fishing guide’s primary mission is honing angling skills and doing everything possible to make their fishing trip memorable.
When Korben set the hook on a respectable pike just 10 casts into our trip on Tuesday, it was clear this fine young man was one of “the chosen.”
Korben told his grandfather he wanted to catch northern pike and largemouth bass.
When we hooked up at the boat ramp, Korben showed me a smart phone pic of a tanker bigmouth bass he caught on a finesse jig at Traxler Park a couple of weeks ago.
Traxler Park isn’t exactly a bass fishing mecca.
Catching an 8-pound largemouth anywhere in Wisconsin is an amazing feat. But in Traxler Park?
I apologize to Korben for letting his favorite bass secret hotspot out of the bag.
I told him there was no chance of catching a bass that big on our trip, but there was a good chance we could catch a few pike.
Conditions on the river that day were a mixed bag of fishing potential.
Recent heavy rain bumped the river level up almost two feet in the previous 48 hours, roiling the water to somewhere between “chocolate milk” and seriously turbid just about everywhere. Pike are primarily sight feeders. Bass are too, when water clarity permits.
The sky was overcast. The air was muggy. Winds were dead-flat calm.
These conditions practically screamed “buzzbait.” A long bubble trail in this lure’s wake meant static tension on the water was high. The buzzbait would likely be a good lure choice.
Taken to the next level, the adage “dark day-dark” color prompted me to hand Korben a St. Croix Legend Glass rod with a black Z-Man buzzbait with a paddletail trailer and 2/0 stinger hook.
Now the only challenge was finding water with at least two-foot visibility in a linear sea of muddy water.
Trout streams and spring-fed tributaries are the best places to start looking for clear water after a heavy rain. They muddy up before the rain quits falling. But they clear up quicker, too.
It took almost three hours to find such a spot. Korben quickly learned how to “read the water” and cast to spots where pike were likely to lurk.
My emotions ranged from a satisfied smirk to laughing out loud as Korben’s skill set melded with newfound fishing knowledge. Pike up to 30 inches and largemouth up to 18 inches pounced on his churning buzzbait about every third cast until trip’s end.
Grandpa Dennis and I went home to take a nap.
Young Korben stopped at the tackle shop to purchase some Z-man buzzbaits and a couple of Mepps double blade spinners then headed out to fish Sugar River for a couple hours as the sun was going down.
The following morning, I was checking the weather and other stuff on my shiny object when a picture popped up.
The picture was young Korben Brown with a 40-plus-inch northern pike he wrestled out of Sugar River!
He told me all he did was apply lessons learned earlier that day to conditions on this smaller river—and set the hook!
Like most millenials, Korben was mesmerized by his smart phone when we moved between spots on our fishing trip. I busted his chops about this addiction until he told me he was checking his stock portfolio. He is serious about cryptocurrency futures.
This stuff is certainly not in an old river rat’s wheelhouse. But “reading a river” and all it entails is something you can’t find on Youtube.
For old guys, “multi-tasking” means a list of things to do today. For Young Turks like Korben Brown the term means simultaneous action.
Maybe the USA’s best days are still ahead of us.