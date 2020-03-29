Wisconsin already offers incentives for seniors, first-time license buyers and others.
Waiving the license fee until Wisconsin returns to normalcy would be good for everything from mental health to family bonding—with a superb teachable moment on social distancing hidden in the mix.
Fishers learn early on that standing at least a rod length apart is a good idea. With gamefish seasons closed on most inland lakes until May 2, most that have discovered the catharsis of angling are either chasing panfish or going after walleyes in rivers.
The walleye spawning run is just heating up now on the Rock and lower Wisconsin rivers.
Expect the peak of spawn next Saturday on these waters as moon phase becomes a factor in fish behavior. During the next several weeks, spawning activity will peak on other rivers across the state.
In two weeks, the run will be going on the Upper Wisconsin near Nekoosa and Fox River at De Pere. A week after that, walleye gypsies will foregather at least a rod length apart on the Menominee and Peshtigo rivers.
Peak of walleye spawn on the St. Louis, the boundary water with Minnesota in the northwest corner of the state, won’t happen until about opening day of the general fishing season May 2.
But the peak of the walleye run on our western border—the Mississippi River—usually doesn’t peak until April 24, coinciding with the end of the Gov. Tony Ever’s essential travel mandate.
Minnesota changed harvest rules on this water beginning March 1 for walleyes, panfish, white bass, pike and catfish on the Mississippi. This is the first change in harvest guidelines on this boundary water since 2003.
Wisconsin will mirror Minnesota’s harvest guidelines on the Mississippi beginning April 1, the same day a new fishing license is required—unless Gov. Evers does the right thing and declares free fishing days for Wisconsin residents until the walleye run is almost over.
With tough financial times in this rapidly changing world, waiving this fee could cut down on everything from domestic disturbances to street crime.
Fortunately we live in Wisconsin, where fishing is in our DNA. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker closed state parks. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has yet to approve changes in harvest rules on our western border with that state.
There is a good chance Iowa will have parity with Wisconsin and Minnesota on walleye regulations by April 1 on the Mississippi. But the Hawkeye state refuses to change panfish harvest guidelines here.
In Wisconsin, we generally have less disdain for Iowegians than Illynesians. But you have got to wonder what kind of cornfield savages would permit a daily harvest of 25 fish of each species of crappies, perch, sunfish and white bass.
In Wisconsin/Minnesota boundary waters of the Mississippi, new guidelines are 10 white bass daily with 15 each of crappies, sunfish and perch. In my opinion a 15-fish aggregate bag of these species would be more than generous.
I welcome a discussion on all things fishing on rivers across the state from a distance of 15 feet, the long-accepted social boundary amongst the walleye fishing fraternity.