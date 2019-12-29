There are only a couple days left to find requiem in what might go down as the worst fishing year EVER—at least “ever” in the context of over a half-century of fishing the great state of Wisconsin.

Memories fade with the passage of time. One more reason to start a fishing diary this year and stick with it.

Notes from first years fishing the Wisconsin River at the Dells are sketchy. River’s Edge Resort off of County A has been my Dells home base since “Botch” Leonhardt was selling crudely painted jigs from the first River’s Edge bait shop—a small camper trailer. He was still in high school back then.

Nephew Andy Polubinsky has been running bait shop operations for six years now. It is still one of the best bait & tackle shops in the Midwest. Meanwhile, this iconic stretch of our namesake river hasn’t changed a whit—with the exception of much better walleye fishing since the slot limit was mandated.

Serious winter has ruled the landscape here most years since Botch was a kid. The year’s first open water trip has been an “annual” for decades, usually after Valentine’s Day when breaking out the long rods again confirms survival from another long season of cabin fever.

The big arctic blast might show up by this time next week. Until then we have an opportunity to savor the sweet thrill of a walleye chomping a jig on the lower Wisconsin River.

If multiple thumps are the only way to assuage your fishin’ Jones, you might head downstream from the Dells and probe tailwaters of the Sac dam. There are a pile of fish stacked here, mostly smaller saugers.

A little known but profoundly effective rig for fishing critters from the Sander genus here is a substantially modified version of the Lindy rig. To build one, slide a 3/8-ounce bullet sinker on the line then tie on a three-way swivel. Tie an eight-inch dropper on one open swivel eye with a 1/16-ounce jighead at the business end, with a 24-inch dropper on the remaining open eye.

The longer dropper will usually produce more fish, with a large pink soft floating jighead or a purple bucktail fly tipped with a minnow both productive options. You’ll go through a lot of bait fishing minnows on both droppers. A twister tail or Pulse-R plastic on the short dropper will also catch fish.

The traditional Lindy rig works better upstream at the Dells. A 3/8-ounce sinker is still just about perfect. Leader length is key—14-24 inches. Soft floating jigheads, bucktail flies and a slow-death hook tipped with a minnow are all effective.

Weaning yourself away from livebait isn’t easy, especially for folks who don’t text or are proud owners of a flip-phone.

I’m guilty on both counts, but have unshakable faith in soft plastics—especially with a squirt of BaitMate, Gulp! Or Liquid Willow Cat paying homage to “old school” ways.

Resist buying plastics from bait shop bins. There really is a difference between these cheaper baits and quality soft plastic. Both Northland and B-Fish-N tackle offer really good stuff.

The Northland Tackle FireBall jig is the gold standard when fishing minnows, especially gold colored jigs. For plastics, the B-Fish-N tackle “precision” jighead is hard to beat. These jigheads come in odd sizes like 3/16 and 5/16 as well as traditional weights.

Any jig color is better than the product Botch Leonhardt used to peddle out of that camper trailer back in his high school days.

His jigs were mostly shades of red, using clay-based soils and heated, mashed up berries which Botch learned from some of his Ho-Chunk buddies when this was new technology for making war paint.