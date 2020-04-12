In these uncertain times there are still some benchmarks you can count on. Two of these annual events are the facts that Easter will be on Sunday and that white bass follow the walleye spawning run on the Rock River.
White bass and sheephead have been two of my favorite fish species for decades. Both are hard fighters that taste great, which seldom get due respect in either category.
Whiteys and “goats” are also eager to dance when other fishes aren’t interested in a tussle. With long overdue walleye harvest guidelines now in place on Rock River, those with a hankerin’ for an all-you-can-eat fish fry might try releasing these two “sport fish” species into grease after they have thrilled you by fighting the good fight.
Fillets of both these sport fish are tough to discern from the venerable walleye if red meat is removed from the skin side of fillets and meat is kept cold. Soak fillets overnight in the refrigerator in an aluminum pan full of milk and you have a winner in this age of social distancing.
Actually targeting white bass is the best way I know to hook a wayward post-spawn walleye. These long green ones slide leisurely back downstream, higher in the water column, as white bass are headed the other way with purpose.
The best way to hook up is going for a “reflex” bite rather than trying to coax fish into eating a minnow or half nightcrawler.
There is no fishing reel on the market that can retrieve a lure faster than a white bass can swim. If a whitey bumps your lure but doesn’t find a hook, turn the crank faster rather than slowing the bait down!
Lipless vibrating crankbaits like the Rat-L-Trap or ancient Heddon sonar still catch a pile of fish—especially in hues of chrome, white or gold.
LVCs are effective in a wide range of retrieve options beyond simply burning the lure in—from snap-jigging to imparting short jerks into an already speedy retrieve.
The only possible downside to throwing lipless vibrating crankbaits for perpetually rambling white bass is too many hooks.
Once a productive presentation is dialed in, hooking up on every single cast is not unusual. When a fisher has to remove more than one hook from fish lips, landing nets—or themselves—it takes longer to get back in the fight.
This is the time to tie on a RoadRunner—the original horsehead jig— that is another lure which has been catching fish for over a half century.
The RoadRunner is available in many lure weights and colors with an almost infinite number of tail configurations on the shank portion of the hook. All options will catch fish. But combinations of white, yellow and chartreuse usually catch more fish.
In a pre-coranavirus Wisconsin, April has always been a month to follow the spring walleye run across the length and breadth of the state.
Not so this year.
Walleyes are spawning almost simultaneously statewide this year. With government mandates, closed boat ramps, high water and lack of courtesy docking facilities, it has been difficult for the traveling angler.
With the bountiful Rock River running literally through our back yard, those who thrive on fishing have one more reason to be thankful.
The source of greatest joy, of course, is this day. HAPPY EASTER!