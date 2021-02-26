Clients in my guide boat often ask, “What is your favorite fish?” The stock answer is “the one on the end of my line.”
If my avocation was wishing instead of fishing, the answer would be either smallmouth bass or white bass, because both of these scrappy species punch far above their weight. (Truth be told, I suffer from a lifelong affliction that disproportionally ravages folks from Wisconsin: jerkin’ yellow perch.)
White bass are in a class by themselves. These striped rockets are considered “sport fish” instead of panfish or gamefish. Some might argue catfish are also in this class, as these whiskered warriors also do an admirable job of checking both combat and shore lunch boxes.
Sheepshead do, too. But these shanty Irish of Wisconsin fishes will probably never earn more than nodding respect or cloistered admiration from those who venture forth to get their strings stretched.
A bag-limit change in Minnesota/Wisconsin boundary water from 25 fish down to 10 last year goaded me to discover the biological reason for this decrease. The bag limit on white and yellow bass has always been 25. Was a mandated decrease in harvest a “canary in the coal mine” on the overall health of “The River?”
Minnesota DNR fisheries biologist Kevin Stauffer told me the impetus behind this move was due to “public process.” Essentially, fishers from Minnesota and Wisconsin who frequent the Father of Waters said they simply thought a bag limit of 25 was harvesting too many fish.
“We started looking a little deeper into management of this species and discovered the 25 fish white bass/yellow bass bag limit has been in place since 1947,” Stauffer said.
Management of fish in rivers is much more difficult than managing fish populations in lakes and other bodies of water. This is especially true with white bass, which are forever on the move, herding baitfish to a point where the whities can go into a feeding frenzy, quickly enhancing dimensions of the next link up the food chain. White bass are also scatter spawners.
With apologies to rocker Steve Miller, they get their “lovin’ on the run.”
WDNR fisheries biologist Dave Heath says white bass drop about 500,000 eggs when water temperatures warm to about 62 degrees, usually a couple weeks after walleyes spawn in early April.
Heath said female white bass reach sexual maturity at age 3, with male fish feeling their oats about a year younger. The biologist also said these fish tend to school by size.
Strike every cast possible
If you happen to be on the water in close proximity to a white bass feeding frenzy against some barrier like a shallow point, rocky shoreline of an island or tributary entry point, it is common to experience fishing action on every cast.
Any lure with a chrome, shad, yellow or white color scheme will generate more strikes than baits of other hues—with one quizzical exception: an oxbow pattern Rat-L-Trap (often called “parrot” in other lure configurations).
The Rat-L-Trap is in a genre of lures known as lipless vibrating crankbaits. When chasing white bass, a burning retrieve—essentially as fast as you can turn the reel’s crank—will generate the most strikes. If your retrieve speed is generating strikes without hook-ups, the retrieve is too slow. The fish come up and slap at the lure because it isn’t what they are feeding on.
If the Rat-L-Trap has a shortcoming, it is too many hooks. Standard models come with two treble hooks. White bass frenzy typically lasts just a couple minutes. Using a lure with a single hook like a Roadrunner jig with a white plastic fliptail will allow you to get back in the game quicker.
Efforts to learn more about white bass population dynamics led fisheries biologists to a stunning revelation last year. In the past, scale samples were used to determine age of white bass, counting the annular rings on scales.
“Using scales to determine age, we rarely noted white bass over 8 years old,” Stauffacher said.
“White bass grow quickly to a size of 13-14 inches,” the biologist said. “They can reach this length in 4-5 years. After that, the growth rate tapers off considerably.”
Stauffer said biologists started aging fish by looking at otoliths—ear bones—last year.
“Annular rings in otoliths have much better definition than scales,” he said. “By counting otolith rings we’ve discovered white bass can live to be 14-15 years old.”
Like ancient lake sturgeon, growth rate in larger white bass is individual. A 14-inch-long white bass can be 4 years old—or 14.
This might be part of the reason a 10-inch white bass tastes better than a “magnum.” The same taste quality holds true in sheepshead. Removing “red meat” from the skin side of sheepshead and white bass fillets and keeping the fillets cold are key when it’s fish fry time.
Fishers are not born liars. But we learn quicker than most folks.
There have been too many times to count when guests have asked if the fillets they were wolfing down were walleye or crappie? I usually give a response of “yeah, sure” until bellies are full and they call that meal “the best fish ever.”
This is the time to go full-blown Jack Nicholson and growl “The truth? You can’t handle the truth!”