Most years ice fishing heats up after Valentine’s Day.
But this year, serious winter didn’t arrive until a couple of weeks ago. Please don’t hate me for seeing the virulent vortex coming and bugging out for the Sunshine State.
Crappie fishing was only fair in the tailwaters of the Grenada Lake dam. Biggest “slab” was just more than 2 pounds.
This morning, while savoring fresh ground coffee under the magnolia on the back porch veranda of our VRBO cottage in Mexico Beach, Florida, I’m pondering a return course home through Georgia. The trek includes chasing crappies on the world-class Weiss Lake instead of fishing Grenada and the other three Corps of Engineers lakes along the I-55 corridor through Mississippi.
A couple days ago, a 39-inch “bull” redfish rocked my world. He slurped in a plastic mullet when the fish was observed “tailing” just 20 feet off the stunning white sand coastal beach in Gulf County. The bull red was 200 yards closer to Cuba before steady pressure on the St. Croix rod convinced him to change direction.
Surf fishing is thrilling. But after hitting it hard for a week, it was time to turn my back on the Gulf and look inland to the 6,700 acres of primordial backwaters of northwest Florida’s Dead Lakes near the town of Wewahitchka.
This maze of flooded cypress and tupelo trees was formed eons ago when the Appalachicola and Chipola rivers collided. The tannic-stained waters are deceptively deep.
Panfish like to cruise near the bottom close to “knees” of cypress trees that ring these Spanish moss-draped monoliths about eight feet away from the base.
Midwestern conventional wisdom says the water should be a couple feet deep—but the wood-strewn bottom is actually 17-22 feet below.
Fishing buddy Frank Baker is a Michigan transplant to the Florida panhandle. Most of his gear is designed for fishing salt water. The only panfish tackle Baker had was a few beetle-spins and three 1/16-ounce RoadRunner jigs.
Fortunately, this is exactly what the bream and shellcrackers wanted to eat. Us yankees call these species bluegills and redear sunfish. The smallest one we caught was an honest 10 inches.
The next day we returned with Frank’s skiff, navigating between the snake-festooned trees. We caught a pile of panfish in 17 feet of water next to a horizontal deadfall that had drifted tight against some tupelo roots.
Caution is advised when approaching horizontal objects in this prehistoric place. Many of these objects are alligators.
Tupelo trees in the Dead Lakes and along the Chipola River also attract legions of honeybees. This is the south’s epicenter for famous Tupelo honey. Wewahitchka was the location of the Peter Fonda movie about this sweet stuff, titled “Ulee’s Gold” in 1997.
A quick look at www.wunderground.com says it will be 70 degrees and sunny today. So much water. So little time.
Then there is the ice—in a blender this afternoon.
Tight lines, dear readers. Fish are whispering my name.