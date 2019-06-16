Walleyes have been very aggressive for almost two weeks now on Lake Koshkonong, with trolling crankbaits behind planer boards the best way to hook up.

Most of the action is coming from the 2015 class of fish, which grew into legal 15-inch keeper length this summer.

There are also good numbers of 20- to 21-inchers from the banner 2013 class, which DNR fisheries supervisor Laura Stremick Thompson said is the biggest class ever recorded in samples from this wide spot in the Rock River system.

Although there is no hard data, it seems like this big basin lake is most generous when it is running belly-full, based on 40 years of chasing marble-eyes there.

Beyond several subtle humps and a couple of rock piles, there are precious few structural anomalies for fish to relate to in this lake. Finding the fish means locating the bait that is moved to some extent by both wind and current.

Both of these variables are constantly changing, making trolling a very effective fishing method on this often choppy lake.

There is more to trolling than aimlessly dragging lures behind the boat. Speed can be critical, with a huge difference in speed when trolling with or into the wind. An actual speed-over-ground of about 2.2 mph is a good target to work towards.

Trolling in a serpentine pattern will speed up lures on one side of the boat while slowing them down on the other side. Noting that orientation produces the most action helps hone a productive presentation.

Even with the lake a couple feet higher than normal, best results come with lures that track down about five feet when pulled at 2.2 mph. Part of trolling depth is driven by how far the baits are pegged behind planer boards.

Varying the distance behind the boards between lines closest to the boat and farthest away can make considerable difference on many lakes—but on a “soup bowl” like Koshkonong, pegging the lures 15-20 feet back will have you in the ballpark if you are trolling lures designed to track near that magic 5-foot depth at the magic 2.2-mph speed over ground.

The Berkley Flicker shad is by far the most popular lure for Koshkonong trollers, especially a size 5 with a little purple and a little silver in the color scheme.

But fish have limited memory. Those with a recent Flicker Shad experience might be a little lure shy.

You might try a shallow Shad Rap or one of Rapala’s new Scatter Raps, 300 series Salmo Hornets or the Bill Lewis MR-6 introduced last year and quietly finding its way into successful angler’s “secret” tackle selections.

Koshkonong walleye guru Alex “Fishmeister Jr.” Gorske has the advantage of using lures custom painted by his wife, Christine, the driving force behind the couple’s Team Ultimatum custom lures.

Some of Christine’s most productive lures are at the opposite end of the spectrum from conventional wisdom of “matching the hatch.”

With high lake levels this year, the MR-6 usually outfishes the Flicker Shad. Bill Lewis offers this bait in some great colors. But from personal experience, NOTHING comes close to one of these offerings in a “party perch” pattern from Team Ultimatum.