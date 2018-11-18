This crazy climate year is ticking down to its final month with just a whisper of returning to normalcy.
Midwestern old guys have always used holidays as waypoints for gauging events in the natural world. A half-century ago, the day after Thanksgiving was time to close up the northwoods cabin, try to fill remaining deer tags and set “boards” for pike for those who had tagged out with the gun.
Our family tradition had faded since then as uncles and others passed on. But first ice on small north-country lakes the weekend after Thanksgiving remains an honest indicator of climate change, global warming—or anything else you want to call Wisconsin weather the last week of November.
A couple of long-time friends from that neck of the woods have been in touch over the past several days with news that little lakes we used to fish this time of year back in the last century were already beginning to ice up.
Imagine that! Carbon footprints on the ice this weekend, just like we used to leave back in the days when Sorel boots were new technology.
This doesn’t dismiss the total weather weirdness of 2018. February weather showed up in April. April showers showed up in May and never quit. Outdoor folks pondered these realities with no small amount of trepidation.
The meteorological track record of 2018 to date has me wondering if March will show up next month and continue into the next year to allow fishing in rivers from boats.
I have a pair of ancient Coleman Focus 5 propane heaters sitting between the Lund and my old flip-up ice shanty ready to deal with either possibility. Coleman quit making the Focus 5 probably 25 years ago after nitwit-generated litigation forced the company to take this terrific product off the market.
I don’t believe any manufacturer has marketed a heater that ergonomic or dependable since.
Those who weren’t around to appreciate the beauty of the Focus 5 play the loudest horns on the climate change bandwagon. Old guys like me will watch the Prius-pulled beast pass, then head out to the backwaters in our carbureted Chevy trucks.
My old truck has a bag of sand, a shovel and an ice spud in the bed on the outside chance weather will allow some walleye fishing from the boat between now and Christmas. Water temperature is now hovering around 39 degrees on area rivers.
Walleyes have slid into deep water holes where they will spend most of the winter.
Vertical jigging is a favorite way to hook up in cold water, with most anglers using hair jigs tipped with minnows. A few folks use blade baits fished on sensitive graphite rods and reels spooled with no-stretch superbraid line.
Some “young Turks” have thrown minnow buckets away due to great strides in development of soft plastic baits in recent years. I’m of the opinion millennials got that one right.
Young guide Justin Kohn needed several seminars on correct usage of a landing net recently before I felt comfortable enough to cut off the hair jig and minnow on my line and swap it for a Sassafras pattern Pulse R plastic from B-Fish-N Tackle Co. to help him catch enough walleyes for lunch.
The next time we fish together, I’ll bring a Focus 5 and explain how we used to use these things back in the days before global warming. The climate needs to change a bunch before solar-powered heaters will be found in Wisconsin fishing boats.
