Weather conditions thus far this spring provide the ideal “climate” to re-label climate change “global warming”—at least here in Wisconsin.
Political narratives on this topic, the pandemic, gun control and a host of other issues in this fiercely divided nation can distract us from what is truly important if we focus on that smart phone,I-phone or other shiny object instead of the honesty in the natural world around us.
Walleyes are essentially done spawning in rivers statewide, sliding back downstream into waters from whence they came suspended higher in the water column—at a leisurely pace instead of a nose to the bottom and push against the current mission to procreate.
You might try a steady retrieve with a plastic paddletail or similar swimbait on the Rock River above Lake Koshkonong—or other rivers from the Menominee to the mighty Mississippi—with eyes wide open and ears tuned to appreciate avian critters great and small.
Sandhill cranes and cardinals never fail to make me smile. But a thundering gobble from a longbearded tom turkey causes me to stop turning the crank on a spinning reel in full appreciation of the majesty of the moment.
It’s almost two full weeks before the first of six seven-day hunting periods arrives April 21, preceded by the two-day youth hunt next weekend.
Oh, to be a kid again!
During most years, weather conditions are cold—sometimes brutally so—for the first hunting period and the youth hunt that precedes it.
Boss gobblers are in full strut already across southern Wisconsin, thundering their love call across pastured seas of already green grass. If our weather conditions don’t suddenly go south from a more “seasonal” blast out the north, young Turks chasing turkeys will surely experience the jaw-dropping, knee-shaking thrills only these beautifully ugly birds can provide.
DNR statistics indicate the second turkey hunting period usually has the greatest hunter success. But with “global warming” on this side of the cheese curtain at this point at least three full weeks ahead of the norm, youngsters might very well be in the cat-bird seat next weekend.
Preseason scouting is often key to turkey hunting success. The best way to accomplish this is slowly cruising the back roads burning gas—which costs a buck more per gallon than it did at Christmas—with a Madison Lakes Fish Locator: a pair of Bushnell 10x50 “boncoleers,” a.k.a. “binoculators.”
Prehunt scouting with a youth about to experience their first turkey pursuit with that new scattergun they got for Christmas (back when gas was a buck cheaper) is a truly edifying aspect of mentoring.
But this is only true if that brand new Christmas smokepole came with a box of shotgun shells. Who could have imagined our national ammo shortage is the new “batteries not included?”
We’ve all grown up with the understanding you couldn’t chase bass in Wisconsin lakes until the first Saturday in May. This makes about as much sense as wearing an M-95 mask while showering. There is no closed season on gamefish down in Illynesia.
True, they have much less freedom overall on the south side of the Cheese Curtain. But they’re catching bass like crazy down there right now.
Wisconsin finally changed the white bass limit last year on the Mississippi River to 10 fish daily.
White bass harvest was virtually unlimited over there until the DNR realized they were still following guidelines established in 1948!
Back in ’48, the Lone Ranger successfully made the transition to a new medium called television. Ah, to return to those days of universal American civility and three channels in black-and-white on the idiot box!
The Lone Ranger is my hero today more than ever. He knew how to wear a mask and gave away bullets that were silver.
How cool is that?