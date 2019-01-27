My wife jokes that toxic masculinity will eventually do me in.

This concept found its genesis in the “Me too” movement, rapidly spreading nationwide over the past couple of years.

Guys can be jerks. No doubt about that. My wife never hesitates to inform me of inappropriate behavior, resulting in immediate behavior modification. There is profound wisdom in the adage, “Happy wife, happy life.”

But sometimes a man’s gotta do what a man’s gotta do, especially when it comes to fishing, which is how I make a living.

Candy accompanied me to the orthopedic surgeon a couple months ago. He suggested at least one total shoulder replacement. She chided me about following his suggestion, saying a couple of winter months spent watching the Hallmark channel instead of fishing might help me evolve.

Truth is, two days without fishing seems like an eternity—even with the knowledge sub-zero temperatures and stratospheric barometer readings will make productive fishing pretty much a waste of time for the next couple of weeks.

X-rays showed “moderate to severe” osteoarthritis with atrophy in one of the four muscles and a “significant tear” in another one in the left shoulder. The atrophied muscle was injured more than 25 years ago when working as a firefighter for the City of Beloit. The tear occurred last September casting big baits for muskies up on the Pike Lake chain.

The left arm has always been used for baitcast outfits, the right for spinning gear. Throwing 1,000 casts daily, 4-5 days weekly for more than 50 years will take its toll on your joints.

But not fishing is not an option. Pain is the only caveat which might hinder making 1,000 happy casts a day.

The surgeon suggested steroid injections in both shoulders might assuage the pain for awhile. I argued that it would merely mask pain, possibly resulting in greater injury, because not fishing is not an option.

He reluctantly agreed to try physical therapy first, probably pondering where his next Lexus payment would come from. My therapist is a woman. She was an athlete in college, still competing in marathons. She has three brothers. One was a drill instructor, the other two were Marine Recon.

Jessica has her own take on “toxic masculinity”.

The three-times weekly therapy sessions and twice-daily workouts in between are paying off. My range of motion in both shoulders is almost back to an acceptable 180 degrees. Pain is tolerable, although I’ll admit to taking a couple of ibuprophen on several occasions. The joint health supplement glucosamine/chondroitin is part of the daily regimen.

What started out with 10 reps of 2-pound “girly” weights is now double that. Fishing rods are still short little ultralight sticks, because ice fishing is the only game in town. Muskie rods and heavy glide baits are ready to go.

When May rolls around I’ll be ready, too.

Pain will be part of the program. This fact of life is accepted, with minimal whining. Men can never evolve like women. Men are far too simple. Men have basic needs.

One of these is fishing.

To a fisherman, life has just three phases; preparing to fish, fishing, preparing for the next fishing trip. Those with toxic masculinity endure physical pain without a whimper. But being stuck in life phase one for the next few days will surely result in a low-pitched, but steady, whine.