The fishing diary I’ve kept for over 40 years continues to provide a wealth of information.

If you haven’t started one yet, don’t wait until it becomes a New Year’s resolution you probably won’t keep.

If you choose to begin this invaluable process Jan. 1, start with Lake Mendota. This crown jewel of the Madison chain has been a frequent reference point for the past 39 years.

Mendota usually “locks up” with ice between Christmas and New Year’s Day. There have been exceptions, of course. Several times over the years Mendota was frozen from shore to shore before Christmas. My first record of this was back in 1979.

In 1983, this lake didn’t freeze completely over until February. The ice only stuck around about six weeks that year.

A quick check of Dec. 15 during the past dozen years reveals we are pretty much right on track for the arrival of fishing’s fourth season.

Whalen’s Grade on Lake Wisconsin, the nether reaches of Cherokee Marsh above Lake Mendota and the Stoughton ditches all have had “safe” ice for almost a week. Technically, it isn’t “first ice” at these spots—but it is the first true ice of winter.

Barber’s Bay on Lake Kegonsa, the “triangle” off of John Nolen Drive and Monona Bay all got fishable ice a couple days ago. Barring a return to weather weirdness, this ice should remain and spread across these lakes before Christmas.

My final waypoint announcing winter’s arrival is Big Green Lake. Wisconsin’s deepest inland lake usually doesn’t lock up until Super Bowl Sunday.

Data on this fishery is not consistent, as Big Green is on the fringe of my personal winter-action circle.

I didn’t even get out there to harass Justin Kohn once last year. Kohn is the undeniable master when it comes to catching lake trout on Big Green. Booking a trout trip with this talented guide is really something to consider when cabin fever has you climbing the walls.

Should you see Justin out on the ice of Big Green, or Pete or Castle Rock this year, ask why it takes them so long to set planer boards on Puckaway or Winnebago during the open-water period. Just be advised this question should not be posed within earshot of youngsters.

Before this column devolves further into fishin’ stories, here’s some advice almost as worthy as the wisdom of keeping a fishing diary: Take full advantage of your action circle.

We all have favorite spots and annual destinations. They might be 20 or 200 miles away. Don’t let a little thing like the cost of a non-resident license keep you from experiencing outdoors opportunities across your full range of comfortable travel.

There are some HUGE perch in Michigan’s Lake Gogebic. Incredible numbers of perch swim in both Minnesota’s Big Winnebigoshish and North Dakota’s Devil’s Lake (but both Silver and Golden lakes have better fishin’).

Trout season is open year-round in Iowa, with fish stocked every week in different streams. We call these freshly stocked trout “fatties” because their flesh is more white than pink.

But there are some whopping big native fish in little streams that can provide quite a tussle between now and the first Saturday in May.

Even the “People’s Republic of Illinois” is worth consideration as a fishing destination, especially if you are willing to drive as far as North Dakota.

Why would anybody in their right mind want to fish in Illinois? When cabin fever brings you to the point where you feel like writing on bathroom walls, take a Sharpie to the big book the old folks call a “road atlas.”

If an action circle is large enough to include North Dakota, it will also tickle southern Illinois—an entirely different world than northern Illiineysia.

Spring starts earlier down south. You can gain a week on Spring for every 100 miles traveled south. Slab crappies and bass will be active on Lake of Egypt about the same time we have to get permanent shacks off the ice here in the Land of Cheese.

Years ago, I learned the wisdom of making North America my personal action circle.

Alaska should be fun next August. Between now and then, there is need to revisit Missouri, Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi and a couple more states between here and Florida.

Nothing says you can’t start at the edge of your action circle and fish your way back home.