On those days when the air isn’t filled with rains of seasonal change, conditions can seem almost ideal for catching fish.

Water temperatures are still tickling 70 degrees—a good 15 degrees above “fall turnover” when the water column mixes in your favorite lake, making fertile waters like Kegonsa and Waubesa look like gangrenous liquid skin cancer—before clearing up to offer some of the best fishing of the entire year.

Air temperature is near perfect, too. Days when comfort requires switching constantly between a tee shirt and a hoodie are special, indeed.

Seasonal change has been going on under the water’s surface for almost a month already, with many aquatic plants beginning to die off. Fish are concentrating in ever-diminishing patches of remaining green weeds.

Weeds that were floating on the surface a couple weeks ago are now submerged—ideal for working a topwater bait or squarebill with the rod held high.

Easy food makes catching fish difficult

With conditions generally just peachy for fishers young and old, why is catching often tough? The reason is simple: there is so much easy food in the water. September is a great time to be a fish, too.

Part of being a fish is just swimming around following the forage base, waiting for the optimum moment to slurp in the easiest suitable morsel. Fish metabolism is at a high level now. The active feeding window is wide open. But fish don’t feel compelled to feed in desperation.

The best way to get hooked up when conditions are extremely tough or extremely easy is attempting to provoke your quarry into a “reaction bite”—the piscatory equivalent of a human swatting at a pesky fly, realizing too late the insect is a wasp in an angry mood.

One of the best ways to trigger a reaction bite is varying the cadence of your fishing lure, regardless of presentation.

In a trolling presentation, many strikes come when changing course. Lures behind planer boards on the inside of the turn slow down while lures on the outside speed up. This change in trolling speed has been working just fine pulling Flicker Shads on Koshkonong all summer long, why change now?

Just for fun, try picking up the closest rod on an inside turn and animating the lure every 30 seconds of so with a couple of short quick tugs. Better yet, remove the inside board and flatline troll behind the boat twitching and jerking the lure with no particular cadence.

Casting is like trolling, only with a need to constantly turn the reel’s crank. Try a pulsing retrieve which speeds then slows the lure. Strikes will usually occur when the predator thinks lunch is getting away or it falls back toward a waiting mouth.

Lipless vibrating crankbaits like my beloved Rat-L-Trap lend themselves perfectly to animation. Fish can be triggered with a “burning” retrieve, a pulse and pause or snap jigged at any point in the water column in a retrieve which might look like teeth on a crosscut saw.

The “figure 8” is a mainstay of every cast made by an Esox angler, but this time of year changing the lure’s direction with a “figure L” just before lifting it out of the water to make another cast can trigger bass, panfish and walleyes in addition to those long toothy critters.

Young of year baitfish have grown considerably over the summer. Switching from the tiny ice fishing jig which worked so well for panfish just after ice out to an aggressive presentation like a 1/8 oz. Northland Buckshot Rattle Spoon will often result in hooking up with more panfish—or at least bigger panfish.

If rain from seasonal change has muddied the water, go find water where there is at least two feet of visibility.

With less visibility than this a slow, steady retrieve with a “noisy “ lure like that Rat-L-Trap or gaudy spinnerbait with a single, large Colorado blade that generates more “thump” when retrieving will make it easier for fish to home in on that meal-with-a-hook