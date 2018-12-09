The slow arrival of “safe” ice on Lake Koshkonong and the dwindling number of exciting hunting opportunities have provided ample opportunities to reflect on 2018, comparing it to years gone by.
Although the year nearly gone provided some memorable fishing moments, it was generally awful when juxtaposed against statistics from past years—and more important, memories.
I can remember a brutal snowy-blowy November day 30—no, 40—years ago when flock after flock of scaup kept piling into a small stool of decoys in a quiet niche of calm water just in from Thiebeau Point.
The limit was 10 “bluebills” that year. Three of us filled limits with the very last shell we had between us. The outboard wouldn’t start. We finally got home way after dark, cold beyond frozen.
A couple years before that, dad and I got into an incredible mess of big bullheads anchored on a shallow flat just out from Busseyville Creek. For hours, all I did was pull long-shank, No. 6 Aberdeen hooks out of bullhead throats and re-bait while Dad reeled ‘em in.
Bullheads? Can you remember the last time you caught a bullhead on Lake Koshkonong, or just about any place else in southern Wisconsin? In 2018, catching a bullhead is even rarer than seeing a covey rise of quail on the public hunting grounds.
Black, brown and yellow bullheads all used to be common in Wisconsin. Nelson Lake produced the state record brown and yellow bullheads in 1972 and 1983. The state record black bullhead came out of Big Falls Flowage back in ’89.
That’s almost 30 years ago!
Every year or so, somebody believes they have pulled a new brown bullhead record out of Lake Koshkonong.
Invariably, the fish in question turns out to be a small flathead catfish. The native flathead population disappeared from Koshkonong and the upper Rock River decades ago. The fish were re-introduced back in the 1980s in a trade with Illinois for ruffed grouse, with breeding-size flatland flatheads coming out of the Rock from the Sterling-Dixon area.
Most of the bullheads caught from Koshkonong back in the day were yellow or black bullheads. Records indicate the 3-pound, 12-ounce brown bullhead, which came out of Nelson Lake back in 1972, was caught by Mrs. Eugene Mabel.
Didn’t Mrs. Mabel have a first name? That was then. This is now.
Bullheads have never been a species that generates a great deal of fanfare or media attention. Grandpa can tell you they were a ball to catch. A great pull. Wonderful eating when taken out of cold water in the spring time.
Preparation was key.
After skinning a bucketful of bullheads with a pair of pliers and removing the guts, the fish were tossed overnight in a heavily salted pan of cold water that also contained a couple of tablespoons of vinegar before being battered in corn meal and pan-fried. They were spectacular!
Fond memories of all aspects of these fish—with the exception of getting “horned”—caused me to wonder if their disappearance was some kind of Rachel Carson foreboding omen of pending fisheries doom.
A little checking revealed the opposite situation is true. Bullheads are one of just a few species that thrive in low oxygen, acidic and highly toxic environments where there is very little—if any— current.
DNR fisheries biologist Dan Dieterman is this agency’s expert on bullheads. Dieterman recalls happily catching them by the bucketful as a boy in the days before the Clean Water Act resulted in reduced point-source pollution and improved wastewater treatment facilities.
There was a time when the Bark River hatchery, which has dumped thousands of walleyes and saugers into the Rock River system, was a bullhead hatchery by proxy, dumping in the awful stuff in which bullheads thrive.
Cleaner water, better weeds and other variables are more conducive to supporting gamefish. Re-tasking the Bark River wastewater facility was a genius move on multiple levels. Koshkonong is now one of the top walleye/sauger fisheries in the Midwest.
It’s a shame kids growing up today will never experience the tug and taste of those feisty bullheads. Fishing today is all catch-and-release and smart phone googling to find a health food restaurant.
Eugene Mabel was one lucky guy. I’ll bet his wife could whip up a mess of fried bullheads in no time. Maybe he even got a couple of Twinkies for dessert. Then he could ease out on the front porch for a cold Grain Belt beer and a Chesterfield, while Mrs. Mabel cleaned up the kitchen.
My, how times have changed.
