We are just one generation removed from old guys teaching us to hold northern pike by the eyeballs and justifying tough fishing with the faux wisdom “pike lose their teeth in the summer.”
I believe there are two species of Esox lucius: small ones, a.k.a hammer handles, snot rockets or slimers—and fish more than 30 inches long called “beautiful pike.”
More than a half-century into a serious fishin’ addiction, I have yet to lose a “snot rocket” or any other “little” fish—any fish that escapes unseen has gotta be a ”beaut!”
Steel leaders help separate truth from speculation when dancing with toothy fish.
Modern electronics and 75 years of objective learning in sport fishing have taught “beautiful pike” change habitat and habits in late summer instead of experiencing orthodontic transformation.
Pike are alpha predators and unapologetic cannibals. Small pike are a favorite snack of “beautiful” toothers. Right now you’ll find them skulking in the weeds with panfish and other prey, working toward promotion to “beautiful pike” status.
Most Midwestern lakes—and to a lesser extent slow-moving rivers—stratify into three distinct temperature climes during the summer months.
Panfish and other prey species usually hang out in warmer water near the surface known as the eplimnion layer. The eplimnion has considerable weed growth, attracting “bugs” which draw in panfish and other prey species.
Mr. Pike spends late summer cruising in deeper, cooler water of the thermocline layer of a lake, making occasional forays into the eplimnion buffet when opportunity or hunger triggers the need to feed.
In lakes like Mendota or Delavan comfortable habitat of beautiful pike is often near the deepwater weed edge in 12-19 feet of water. In shallow basin lakes like Koshkonong, there is no thermocline. Bigger pike cruise current seams where there is more oxygen. Water temperature can be 10 degrees cooler under weed growth than adjacent water without weeds.
Find a place on Koshkonong where a current seam and weeds collide and you’ll likely find a beautiful pike!
But in stratified lakes like Mendota or Delavan, the deep water weed edge is the target if you want to wrestle pike.
The best way to hook up is triggering a reflex bite in a striking presentation. Northland Tackle’s Rippin’ Shad or the ½-ounce version of their new Rippin’ Minnow are both good pike trigger baits.
With fish metabolism in overdrive in warm water, conventional wisdom says a fast retrieve should be the best way to trigger a strike.
But with lures like Northland’s Rippin’ Shad or Rippin’ Minnow, a “deadstick” presentation followed by a quick snap with the rod tip is most likely to trigger a tussle.
Be the pike! Let the lure rest motionless on the bottom long enough to say “Oh! This is too good to be true!” before delivering a quick jerk on the line.
Experience also teaches the wisdom of not actually vocalizing, ‘Oh! This is too good to be true!”